ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming info: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka?

ICC World Cup 2023: Here are the live streaming details for the warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Friday.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 21:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka warms up during a practice session ahead of a ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Bamgladesh in Guwahati on Thursday.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka warms up during a practice session ahead of a ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Bamgladesh in Guwahati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ THE HINDU
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka warms up during a practice session ahead of a ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Bamgladesh in Guwahati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ THE HINDU

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will begin on Friday, September 29. Three matches will be played across Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad.

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

When will BAN vs SL World Cup warm-up match be played?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on Friday, September 29.

What time will BAN vs SL World Cup warm-up match begin?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will BAN vs SL World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Which TV channel will broadcast BAN vs SL World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 2 and STAR Sports 2 HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Live streaming of BAN vs SL World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
SRI LANKA
Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

