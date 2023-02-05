Iftikhar Ahmed smashes six sixes off Wahab Riaz over in PSL exhibition match

Iftikhar Ahmed smacked six sixes off Wahab Riaz in an exhibition match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday to help his team post 184 in 20 overs.

Iftikhar achieved the feat in the final over of Gladiators’ innings.

Earlier, Zlami skipper Babar Azam opted to field after winning the toss and Riaz provided them with a solid start by dismissing Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over.

But Iftikhar, who was playing in the Bangladesh Premier League before this match, helped Gladiators post a massive total on board, smashing unbeaten 94 off 50 balls.

Khushdil Shah was the second-highest scorer for Quetta Gladiators with 36 runs.