Iftikhar Ahmed smashes six sixes off Wahab Riaz over in PSL exhibition match

Iftikhar, who was playing in the Bangladesh Premier League before this match, helped Gladiators post a massive total on board, smashing unbeaten 94 off 50 balls.

05 February, 2023 14:46 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed hits a boundary during the ICC T20 World Cup match against South Africa at the SCG on November 3, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed hits a boundary during the ICC T20 World Cup match against South Africa at the SCG on November 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iftikhar Ahmed smacked six sixes off Wahab Riaz in an exhibition match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday to help his team post 184 in 20 overs.

Iftikhar achieved the feat in the final over of Gladiators’ innings.

Earlier, Zlami skipper Babar Azam opted to field after winning the toss and Riaz provided them with a solid start by dismissing Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over.

But Iftikhar, who was playing in the Bangladesh Premier League before this match, helped Gladiators post a massive total on board, smashing unbeaten 94 off 50 balls.

Khushdil Shah was the second-highest scorer for Quetta Gladiators with 36 runs.

