The first semifinal of the Road Safety World Series between India Legends and Australia Legends in Raipur will continue at 3:30 PM on Thursday after rain stopped play on Wednesday.

Australia Legends were batting at 131/5 in 16 overs, with Cameron White and Brad Haddin at the crease when the game had to be postponed.

IND-L vs AUS-L Live Streaming Info

When and where to watch India Legends vs Australia Legends rescheduled Semifinal

India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety Series 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who won the toss between India Legends vs Australia Legends?

India Legends won the toss and opted to bowl first

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND v AUS Road Safety Series 2022 rescheduled Semifinal match?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be live streamed on the Voot and JioTV apps.

When will the India Legends vs Australia Legends rescheduled semifinal start?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends rescheduled match will start at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND v AUS Road Safety Series 2022 Semifinal match?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be telecast on the Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.

At what time will the IND v AUS Road Safety Series 2022 Semifinal match start in India?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND v AUS Road Safety Series Semifinal match be played?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

What are the Playing XIs of India Legends vs Australia Legends?

India Legends Playing XI: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun

Australia Legends Playing XI: Shane Watson(c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Cameron White, Brad Haddin(w), Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes, Brett Lee

What are the squads for India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety Series match?

Squads:

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Rajesh Pawar, Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Gaikwad

Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Cameron White, Stuart Clark, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, George Horlin