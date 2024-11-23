 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Harshit Rana after Day 2 of Perth Test: Banter with Mitchell Starc was done with a sense of humour

The 22-year-old India pacer praised the leadership skills of Jasprit Bumrah and also the batting effort of Yashasvi Jaiswal and K.L. Rahul.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 17:57 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Harshit Rana of India celebrates taking the wicket of Travis Head.
Harshit Rana of India celebrates taking the wicket of Travis Head. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harshit Rana of India celebrates taking the wicket of Travis Head. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Thursday night was a difficult one for Harshit Rana. Having been told about his imminent Test debut, the Delhi speedster tossed and turned as excitement and nerves equally kept him awake for a long time. But when he did turn up in the India whites on Friday here at the Optus Stadium, it became the turn of the Aussie batters to have sleepless nights.

Travis Head, his first Test wicket, was the result of an incredible delivery that angled in and straightened just a shade to clip off-stump. “The idea was to attack the stumps and I got the wicket. In the team-meeting we had made some plans and I stuck to it,” Harshit told the media on Saturday. And as for an inkling about his debut? “I got to know on the previous day of the Test and I did cry after making a speech in the meeting,” he said.

ALSO READ | Fifties by Jaiswal, Rahul leave Australia frustrated on second day

The first Test’s second day witnessed some drama on Saturday. And it centred on some banter between Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana, which the latter said was done with a sense of humour. “We are very good friends and in the IPL I play with him, so I have a very good bonding with him. This keeps happening, it is nothing major, we just exchanged a few words,” Harshit said.

The 22-year-old India pacer praised the leadership skills of Jasprit Bumrah and also the batting effort of Yashasvi Jaiswal and K.L. Rahul. “Once Bumrah bhai bowled like that, it also inspires you to do the same and you are bound to get wickets. Rahul and Jaiswal worked extremely hard on this pitch and it inspired all of us,” Harshit said.

Still in awe over his Test debut, Harshit quipped: “This is a big dream for me, to play for India. Six years ago, my father and I used to wake up early to watch cricket in Australia through television and now I am here, this is huge for me. The camp before this match really helped me adjust to the conditions.”

Related Topics

Harshit Rana /

India /

Australia /

Travis Head /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Mitchell Starc /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh to start with White in the first round against Ding Liren
    Team Sportstar
  2. Leicester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, LEI 0-0 CHE: Premier League updates, first-half underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates, ISL 2024-25: Live-streaming info, preview, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harshit Rana after Day 2 of Perth Test: Banter with Mitchell Starc was done with a sense of humour
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Indrajith’s opening salvo fires Tamil Nadu to easy win against Tripura
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Harshit Rana after Day 2 of Perth Test: Banter with Mitchell Starc was done with a sense of humour
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Australia coach Andrew McDonald: Clearly behind the game at this stage, but tomorrow can change very quickly
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks record for most sixes in Tests in a calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND: India registers first 100-run Test opening partnership in Australia since 2004
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Australia records second-lowest total at home against India during encounter in Perth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh to start with White in the first round against Ding Liren
    Team Sportstar
  2. Leicester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, LEI 0-0 CHE: Premier League updates, first-half underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates, ISL 2024-25: Live-streaming info, preview, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harshit Rana after Day 2 of Perth Test: Banter with Mitchell Starc was done with a sense of humour
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Indrajith’s opening salvo fires Tamil Nadu to easy win against Tripura
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment