IND vs AUS 1st Test LIVE streaming info, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: When and where to watch the India vs Australia match?

India will take on Australia in the first of the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy series at the VCA stadium in Nagpur from Wednesday.

When is the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test starting?

The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test is starting on February 9, Thursday at the VCA stadium in Nagpur.

When is the toss for India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test?

The toss for India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test is at 9:00 am on February 9, Thursday.

Where can I live stream India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test?

The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Which channel will telecast the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test?

The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.