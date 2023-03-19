Cricket

IND vs AUS: India suffers biggest ODI defeat as Australia chases 118-run target in 11 overs in Vizag

IND vs AUS: India suffered its heaviest ODI defeat (by balls to spare) as Australia chased down a 118-run target in overs in Vizag on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
19 March, 2023 17:31 IST
India suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in Vizag on Sunday.

India suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in Vizag on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India suffered its heaviest ODI defeat during the second One-Day International against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

After being sent into bat, India was bundled for 117 in 26 overs after Mitchell Starc claimed his maiden five-for in India (5/53). It was India’s lowest total against Australia at home and the second-lowest while batting first.

In reply, Australia stormed to the target after an incredible charge from openers Mitchell Marsh (66* off 36) and Travis Head (51* off 30). Australia romped home by 10 wickets in just 11 overs, leaving 234 balls to spare in the chase - making it India’s heaviest defeat ever by balls to spare. It was the third-biggest win for Aussies in terms of overs to spare in an ODI.

Australia’s series-levelling win surpassed New Zealand’s win over India at Hamilton in 2019 where the Kiwis chased down a 92-run target in 14.4 overs. Coincidentally, both losses have come under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

India’s biggest ODI defeats by balls to spare

  • ⦿v Australia - Balls remaining: 234 (Target: 118, AUS chased down in 11 overs - Visakhapatnam 2023*)
  • ⦿ v New Zealand - Balls remaining: 212 (Target: 93, NZ chased down in 14.4 overs - Hamilton 2019)
  • ⦿ v Sri Lanka - Balls remaining: 209 (Target: 104, SL chased down in 15.1 overs - Dambulla 2010)
  • ⦿ v Sri Lanka - Balls remaining: 181 (Target: 139, SL chased down in 19.5 overs, Hambantota 2012)

