AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Chance for Boland to shine in Adelaide after injury woes keep Hazlewood out

Being a part of the Prime Minister’s XI taking on the visiting Indians, Boland was perhaps focussing on the task at hand. And then news trickled in about Josh Hazlewood being sidelined with a side strain.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 11:06 IST , Canberra - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Unless the selectors have some drastic plans, Boland, in all likelihood, will team up with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as the pace-bowling troika during the second Test from December 6.
Unless the selectors have some drastic plans, Boland, in all likelihood, will team up with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as the pace-bowling troika during the second Test from December 6. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Unless the selectors have some drastic plans, Boland, in all likelihood, will team up with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as the pace-bowling troika during the second Test from December 6. | Photo Credit: AFP

An extra twitch or a minor tear of a ligament may sideline a bowler, but it also offers another speedster an opportunity. Scott Boland, a representative of Australia’s aboriginal community, found himself in such a bitter-sweet corner when a damp Saturday dawned at Canberra.

Being a part of the Prime Minister’s XI taking on the visiting Indians, Boland was perhaps focussing on the task at hand. And then news trickled in about Josh Hazlewood being sidelined with a side strain.

RELATED: Hazlewood ruled out, Abbott and Doggett added to squad for Adelaide Test

Unless the selectors have some drastic plans, Boland, in all likelihood, will team up with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as the pace-bowling troika at Adelaide during the second Test from December 6.

The tall seamer strode into the Manuka Oval’s media box and as correspondents discarded their lunch and rushed towards him, Boland was all about patience and the right words.

“We’ll see how this game pans out. It also depends on the weather, then get to Adelaide on Monday and do the normal preparation before a game,” he said.

Boland (R) of Australia celebrates taking a wicket against England in the Ashes series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2021.
Boland (R) of Australia celebrates taking a wicket against England in the Ashes series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Boland (R) of Australia celebrates taking a wicket against England in the Ashes series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It is never easy to get a slot in the Australian playing eleven and Boland is aware. “These guys are so resilient and none will give up their spot, and they are so dominant. I probably thought maybe the opportunity had passed but I have worked really hard,” he said.

Asked about his Indian counterparts and the way they performed at Perth, Boland replied, “They just put the ball in the right area. Our bowlers bowled really well as well. Maybe the only difference was that the Indian bowlers got a nice long break between their first and second innings while our break wasn’t as long.”

ALSO READ: Mitchell Johnson advocates replacement of Labuschagne for pink-ball Test

And as for Jasprit Bumrah, Boland added, “He’s probably going to present similar challenges like at Perth. In that first innings, he looked like getting a wicket every ball.

“Hopefully, after we have played him once, we can try and put a bit of pressure on him.” Meanwhile, when asked about the Indian batters, Boland wryly said, “We have our plans but I am not going to tell you that.”

