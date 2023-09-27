IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted XI, squads, live streaming info

India and Australia will face off in the third One-Day International of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. India leads 2-0 after winning the first two ODIs.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav have come back into the squad for the third ODI while Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, and Hardik Pandya won’t be available for this game.

Follow | IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI

India vs Australia predicted XI India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS D11 team WICKET-KEEPERS KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan BATTERS Virat Kohli, Mitchell Marsh, Suryakumar Yadav ALL-ROUNDER Glenn Maxwell BOWLERS Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kuldeep Yadav Team Composition: IND 6:5 AUS Credits Left 11.5

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI squads India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav Australia: Matthew Short, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2ND ODI

The third ODI between India and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Sports18 Network at 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.