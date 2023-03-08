Cricket

IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE streaming info, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: When and where to watch the India vs Australia match?

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Here is all the live streaming details you need to know about the fourth Test between India and Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Team Sportstar
08 March, 2023 18:37 IST
08 March, 2023 18:37 IST
India’s captain Rohit Sharma looks at his bat during a practice session before their fourth test.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma looks at his bat during a practice session before their fourth test. | Photo Credit: Ajit Solanki

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Here is all the live streaming details you need to know about the fourth Test between India and Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest cricket ground in the world, named after the Indian Prime Minister - will don a festive look when India and Australia square off on Thursday in the fourth and final Test.

With Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in attendance, the Test match has been presented as a setting to celebrate the friendship between the two countries over the last 75 years.

When is the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test starting?

The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test is starting on March 9, Thursday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

When is the toss for India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test?

The toss for India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test is at 9:00 am on March 9, Thursday.

Where can I live stream India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th1st Test?

The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Which channel will telecast the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test?

The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Steve Smith (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us