IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE streaming info, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: When and where to watch the India vs Australia match?

The Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest cricket ground in the world, named after the Indian Prime Minister - will don a festive look when India and Australia square off on Thursday in the fourth and final Test.

With Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in attendance, the Test match has been presented as a setting to celebrate the friendship between the two countries over the last 75 years.

When is the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test starting?

The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test is starting on March 9, Thursday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

When is the toss for India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test?

The toss for India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test is at 9:00 am on March 9, Thursday.

Where can I live stream India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th1st Test?

The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Which channel will telecast the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test?

The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Steve Smith (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.