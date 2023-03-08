IND vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, Border Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test: India vs Australia Predicted playing 11, fantasy picks, squads 

The Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest cricket ground in the world, named after the Indian Prime Minister - will don a festive look when India and Australia square off on Thursday in the fourth and final Test.

With Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in attendance, the Test match has been presented as a setting to celebrate the friendship between the two countries over the last 75 years.

Dream 11 prediction Wicketkeepers: Peter Handscomb Batters: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Rohit Sharma All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Travis Head Bowlers: Nathan Lyon (c), Mohammed Shami, Matthew Kuhnemann Team Composition: IND 5:6 AUS Credits Left: 6.5 Predicted 11 India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj Australia: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Steve Smith (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.