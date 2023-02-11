IND vs AUS: Australia 91 all out, records lowest Test score against India in India

Australia slumped to its lowest Test total against India in India during an innings and 132-run defeat in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur on Saturday.

Pursuing India’s mammoth 400-run total, Australia was bundled out for a paltry 91, two days after it registered 177 in the first essay after electing to bat.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin registered his 31st Test five-for as Australia handed India the lead in the four-match series. Australia’s previous lowest score in India came in its victorious 2004-05 tour where it was bowled out for 93 in Mumbai during a 13-run defeat.

Australia’s lowest Test score against India came way back in 1981 when it was bowled out for 81 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, resulting in a 59-run defeat.