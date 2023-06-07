Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Head, Smith smash India sans Ashwin at Oval on Day 1

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: A tenacious Australian batting line-up made the most of the miss, moving to a comfortable 327 for three at the end of the first day at the Oval on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 22:46 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Travis Head (R) and Steve Smith notched up an unbeaten 251-run partnership for Australia on Day 1 of the WTC final against India at the Oval on Wednesday.
Travis Head (R) and Steve Smith notched up an unbeaten 251-run partnership for Australia on Day 1 of the WTC final against India at the Oval on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Travis Head (R) and Steve Smith notched up an unbeaten 251-run partnership for Australia on Day 1 of the WTC final against India at the Oval on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Not for the first time, India erred with its team composition to let the advantage slip on a big occasion. On a day when the sun shone brightly for the most part, India left out ace spinner R. Ashwin. The off-spinner watched from the sidelines even as The Oval pitch provided a tempting fare of uneven bounce.

A tenacious Australian batting line-up made the most of the miss, moving to a comfortable 327 for three at the end of the first day of the ICC World Test Championship final in London on Wednesday.

Ashwin’s absence hit home when Umesh Yadav, his replacement in the eleven, was handled with ease. Umesh, who came into the attack at first change, deflated the pressure built until this point, conceding four boundaries in his second over. It was a forgettable day for Umesh, who delivered 14 unimpressive overs without taking a wicket.

HIGHLIGHTS, WTC FINAL DAY 1

Ashwin, the top-ranked Test bowler in the world, has made a habit of working batters out. While success is not guaranteed, Ashwin, at a minimum, would have posed some tough questions to the batters. Ashwin’s impressive record against left-handers - Australia has no less than four southpaw batters - adds more weight to his case.

The selection gaffe was reminiscent of the events that unfolded in the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand. Despite having the chance to change the eleven after the first day’s play was washed out at Southampton, India stuck to fielding two spinners. New Zealand, taking cognisance of the obvious seamer-friendly conditions, played five pacers. It came as no surprise when the Kiwis romped home by eight wickets.

ALSO READ
WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scores first hundred in a WTC final

At the Oval, Travis Head made the Indians pay. Head, given the license to go for his shots, raced to a 156-ball 146. The southpaw timed the ball exceptionally well, cutting and driving with authority. When he got settled in, Head used the uppercut to pepper the third-man region.

Head reached his century in 106 deliveries, with a hook off Shami. In the nineties, Head was severely tested by a barrage of bouncers from Siraj and Shami, but lived to fight another day.

Head thrived in the company of Steve Smith, who continued his dream run at this venue. Smith moved to within striking distance of recording his third century in four outings here. Smith and Head dominated the final session, scoring boundaries at will to run the Indians ragged.

In the morning session, Mohammed Siraj nicked off Usman Khawaja (0) to give India a good start. Siraj’s new ball partner Mohammad Shami was a tad short with his length, which allowed David Warner to sit on the back foot. Warner, who has struggled for runs, worked his way into form with a 60-ball 43. Warner fell against the run of play, gloving a long hop from Shardul Thakur to wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat.

Shami corrected his length after Lunch and gained immediate success. Marnus Labuschagne (26, 62b, 3x4) played all over a full floater which dipped in and took out the stumps. It was a shocker from Labuschagne, who left a massive, fatal gap between bat and pad.

Australia will be mighty pleased to emerge from a tricky situation unscathed. For India, there could be more long days in store.

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

ICC World Test Championship /

Steven Smith /

Travis Head /

India vs Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Netherlands LIVE score, FIH Pro League updates: Match starts at 11 PM; Lineups; Preview; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Singapore Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag and Jolly-Gopichand suffer first-round losses
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 327/3 (85 overs) - Head 146, Smith 95 deflate India on opening day
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Head, Smith smash India sans Ashwin at Oval on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Durand Cup 2023 to be played in Shillong and Kokrajhar
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Head, Smith smash India sans Ashwin at Oval on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  2. WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scores first hundred in a WTC final
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka thrashes Afghanistan by nine wickets for 2-1 ODI series win
    AFP
  4. WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Shardul gets nod over Ashwin in Playing XI at Oval
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins feature in their 50th Tests at Oval
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Netherlands LIVE score, FIH Pro League updates: Match starts at 11 PM; Lineups; Preview; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Singapore Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag and Jolly-Gopichand suffer first-round losses
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 327/3 (85 overs) - Head 146, Smith 95 deflate India on opening day
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Head, Smith smash India sans Ashwin at Oval on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Durand Cup 2023 to be played in Shillong and Kokrajhar
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment