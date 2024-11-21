AUS vs IND head-to-head record in Tests: Australia vs India win-loss record, most runs, wickets

India will take on Australia in the first Test in Perth starting on November 22 knowing that only a dominant series win can propel it towards the World Test Championship final next year.
After a scarcely-believable 0-3 humbling at the hands of New Zealand at home, the team led by Rohit Sharma will be looking to bounce back against the Aussies in the team’s toughest test yet.
Australia on the other hand will be looking for revenge after two continuous series losses against India at home and four overall in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
AUS vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
MOST RUNS IN AUS VS IND TESTS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|39
|3630
|55.00
|241*
|16/11
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|29
|2555
|54.36
|257
|12/8
|VVS Laxman (IND)
|29
|2434
|49.67
|281
|12/6
MOST WICKETS IN AUS VS IND TESTS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Strike Rate
|Nathan Lyon (AUS)
|27
|121
|31.56
|8/50
|61.9
|R. Ashwin (IND)
|22
|114
|28.26
|7/103
|62.8
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|20
|111
|30.32
|8/141
|58.7
Latest on Sportstar
- India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand
- Costa Rican club Alajuelense threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup
- FIFA Club World Cup pushback sees the possibility of player strike action raised again
- F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Max Verstappen in sight of exclusive club of four-time Formula One champions
- NBA 2024-25: Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton to undergo season-ending knee surgery
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE