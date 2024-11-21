 />
AUS vs IND head-to-head record in Tests: Australia vs India win-loss record, most runs, wickets

IND vs AUS: Here are the overall stats and records in Tests between India and Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on November 22.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 10:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India bats during the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA.
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India bats during the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Yashasvi Jaiswal of India bats during the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will take on Australia in the first Test in Perth starting on November 22 knowing that only a dominant series win can propel it towards the World Test Championship final next year.

After a scarcely-believable 0-3 humbling at the hands of New Zealand at home, the team led by Rohit Sharma will be looking to bounce back against the Aussies in the team’s toughest test yet.

Australia on the other hand will be looking for revenge after two continuous series losses against India at home and four overall in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

AUS vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
Matches: 107
Australia wins: 45
India wins: 32
Drawn: 29
Ties: 1
Last result: Australia won by 209 runs (The Oval; June 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 2; AUS won - 2, Draw - 1

MOST RUNS IN AUS VS IND TESTS

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 39 3630 55.00 241* 16/11
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 29 2555 54.36 257 12/8
VVS Laxman (IND) 29 2434 49.67 281 12/6

MOST WICKETS IN AUS VS IND TESTS

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Strike Rate
Nathan Lyon (AUS) 27 121 31.56 8/50 61.9
R. Ashwin (IND) 22 114 28.26 7/103 62.8
Anil Kumble (IND) 20 111 30.32 8/141 58.7

