AUS vs IND head-to-head record in Tests: Australia vs India win-loss record, most runs, wickets

India will take on Australia in the first Test in Perth starting on November 22 knowing that only a dominant series win can propel it towards the World Test Championship final next year.

After a scarcely-believable 0-3 humbling at the hands of New Zealand at home, the team led by Rohit Sharma will be looking to bounce back against the Aussies in the team’s toughest test yet.

Australia on the other hand will be looking for revenge after two continuous series losses against India at home and four overall in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

AUS vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS Matches: 107 Australia wins: 45 India wins: 32 Drawn: 29 Ties: 1 Last result: Australia won by 209 runs (The Oval; June 2023) Last five results: IND won - 2; AUS won - 2, Draw - 1

MOST RUNS IN AUS VS IND TESTS

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 39 3630 55.00 241* 16/11 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 29 2555 54.36 257 12/8 VVS Laxman (IND) 29 2434 49.67 281 12/6

MOST WICKETS IN AUS VS IND TESTS