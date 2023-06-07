India vs Australia head-to-head in Tests: All the stats and records you need to know ahead of WTC Final 2023

Published : Jun 07, 2023 08:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

India and Australia will face off in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from Wednesday. While Australia has a favourable record in Tests, India has been the more dominant team in the longest format of late.

IND VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN TESTS Matches played: 106 India won: 32 Australia won: 44 Tied: 1 Drawn: 29 Last result: Match drawn Last five results: IND won - 3, AUS won - 1, Draw - 1

India will take heart from the fact that it won the last Test it played at the Oval, beating host England by a thumping margin despite conceding a 99-run first innings lead. Rohit Sharma struck a match-winning 127 in the second innings in that game. However, the only other time the Indians managed to win at the venue was way back in 1971.

INDIA RECORD IN TESTS AT THE OVAL Matches played: 14 Won: 2 Lost: 5 Drawn: 7 Last result: Beat England by 157 runs (Sep 2021) Last five results: Won - 1, Lost - 3, Drawn - 1