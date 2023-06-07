Magazine

India vs Australia head-to-head in Tests: All the stats and records you need to know ahead of WTC Final 2023

Published : Jun 07, 2023 08:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian skipper Pat Cummins.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian skipper Pat Cummins. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian skipper Pat Cummins. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Australia will face off in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from Wednesday. While Australia has a favourable record in Tests, India has been the more dominant team in the longest format of late.

IND VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN TESTS
Matches played: 106
India won: 32
Australia won: 44
Tied: 1
Drawn: 29
Last result: Match drawn
Last five results: IND won - 3, AUS won - 1, Draw - 1

India will take heart from the fact that it won the last Test it played at the Oval, beating host England by a thumping margin despite conceding a 99-run first innings lead. Rohit Sharma struck a match-winning 127 in the second innings in that game. However, the only other time the Indians managed to win at the venue was way back in 1971.

INDIA RECORD IN TESTS AT THE OVAL
Matches played: 14
Won: 2
Lost: 5
Drawn: 7
Last result: Beat England by 157 runs (Sep 2021)
Last five results: Won - 1, Lost - 3, Drawn - 1
AUSTRALIA RECORD IN TESTS AT THE OVAL
Matches played: 38
Won: 7
Lost: 17
Drawn: 14
Last result: Lost to England by 135 runs (Sep 2019)
Last five results: Won - 1, Lost - 2, Draw - 2

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
