Cricket

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Fans allowed on Day One, but access likely to be restricted in certain areas due to PM visit

Though local media reports claimed that the stadium has been ‘locked out’ due to the high-profile visit, GCA secretary Anil Patel rubbished such claims.

Shayan Acharya
Mumbai 05 March, 2023 20:46 IST
Mumbai 05 March, 2023 20:46 IST
Prime Ministers of Australia and India, Anthony Albanese (left) and Narendra Modi.

Prime Ministers of Australia and India, Anthony Albanese (left) and Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Though local media reports claimed that the stadium has been ‘locked out’ due to the high-profile visit, GCA secretary Anil Patel rubbished such claims.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has clarified that spectators will be allowed entry at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the first day of the fourth Test between India and Australia on March 9. However, access could be restricted in certain areas due to security protocols in place for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who will be in attendance.

Though local media reports claimed that the stadium has been ‘locked out’ due to the high-profile visit, GCA secretary Anil Patel rubbished such claims. “Those are rumours. Tickets for the first day are available for spectators on the BookMyShow app,” Patel told  Sportstar on Sunday.

Also Read
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: How Australia found its feet in the third Test against India

“Only a few seats would be left out due to the security protocol. The rest are available for the spectators,” Patel said.

When this publication checked the BMS app on Sunday evening, tickets were available only for five stands - J5, K8, N1, N6 and P2, priced between Rs 200 and Rs 350, while the tickets priced at Rs 300 were ‘sold out’. But Patel stated that counters will also be opened where fans can collect physical tickets.

The BCCI officials, this publication spoke to, also confirmed that tickets are available for the spectators for all the five days.

Though India is leading the series 2-1, it has a lot to play for in the Ahmedabad Test given a World Test Championship final spot is at stake after a nine-wicket defeat in the third Test in Indore.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us