The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has clarified that spectators will be allowed entry at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the first day of the fourth Test between India and Australia on March 9. However, access could be restricted in certain areas due to security protocols in place for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who will be in attendance.

Though local media reports claimed that the stadium has been ‘locked out’ due to the high-profile visit, GCA secretary Anil Patel rubbished such claims. “Those are rumours. Tickets for the first day are available for spectators on the BookMyShow app,” Patel told Sportstar on Sunday.

“Only a few seats would be left out due to the security protocol. The rest are available for the spectators,” Patel said.

When this publication checked the BMS app on Sunday evening, tickets were available only for five stands - J5, K8, N1, N6 and P2, priced between Rs 200 and Rs 350, while the tickets priced at Rs 300 were ‘sold out’. But Patel stated that counters will also be opened where fans can collect physical tickets.

The BCCI officials, this publication spoke to, also confirmed that tickets are available for the spectators for all the five days.

Though India is leading the series 2-1, it has a lot to play for in the Ahmedabad Test given a World Test Championship final spot is at stake after a nine-wicket defeat in the third Test in Indore.