- June 10, 2023 14:02Bright morning at Oval
While there are a few thunderstorms on the forecast, live visuals suggest we have a bright morning for the start of play.
- June 10, 2023 13:35India needs record-breaking chase to win WTC title
While India is the only visiting team to score two 300-plus totals in the fourth-innings at the Oval, it will need to record the highest successful chase at the venue to win the World Test Championship.
- June 10, 2023 13:33Bradman, Border and... Lord Thakur
Shardul Thakur scripted some unique records with his stoic half-century on Day 3 at the Oval.
- June 10, 2023 13:13WATCH: GR Viswanath checks out mural dedicated to him at Chepauk
On Friday, former India captain GR Viswanath was in the city and decided to relive some fond memories as he took in the sights of the recently refurbished stadium.
- June 10, 2023 12:53Hanuma Vihari Exclusive: Wednesdays with WV
In the latest Wednesdays with WV episode, Hanuma Vihari speaks about feeling a bit let down when it comes to national team reckoning, his Oval debut, braving injuries and a lot more.
- June 10, 2023 12:48WTC Final: Day 3 Review
The Indians were expected to capitulate without a fight, but Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur had other ideas. With every minute of resistance, the decibel level from the crowd increased.
At the stroke of Lunch, the loudest roar came when Pat Cummins kicked the ball. Cummins was understandably angry, having been called for a no-ball when he had Thakur trapped plumb in front.
The Indian flag filled the stands, as the 25,170-strong crowd took delight in Australia’s agony. The atmosphere at The Oval was electric, in stark contrast to the sullen faces at the start of play.
Rahane (89, 129b, 11x4, 1x6) and Thakur (51, 109b, 6x4) put on 109 runs for the seventh wicket, raising India’s hopes of salvaging an honourable draw. The duo’s heroics helped India avoid the follow-on and finished with 296.
Australia moved to 123 for four at the close, with an overall lead of 296 runs. Cummins’ men continue to sit in the driver’s seat, but the Indians have shown the stomach for a fight.
It was a memorable comeback for Rahane, who last played a Test around 18 months ago. Rahane was all class, hitting shots all around the ground. He reached his fifty with a powerful hook shot off Cummins which sailed into the fine-leg stands.
When offspinner Nathan Lyon was brought into the attack, Rahane came into his own. Rahane cut the short balls, and strode well forward to punish anything full. The Mumbai batter made a strong case for cementing his spot in the eleven.
Thakur was not as flamboyant with his stroke play, but more than made up with grit. Thakur copped back-to-back blows to the arm, which only strengthened his resolve. The 31-year-old recorded his third consecutive Test fifty at this venue.
Both Rahane and Thakur were lucky to benefit from a dropped catch each.
Cameron Green, who had put one down earlier, pulled off a stunning one-handed grab at gully to end Rahane’s stay. The carnival ended for the spectators, who rose for one final applause as Rahane walked back.
Green then scalped Thakur with a length delivery outside off which took the edge.
Australia’s second essay started shakily, with David Warner snapped up by wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth over. Usman Khawaja, out for a duck in the first innings, disappointed again. The southpaw flung his bat at a wide ball from Umesh and offered Bharat another catch.
Steve Smith (34, 47b, 3x4) had a ‘brain fade’ moment when he charged at Ravindra Jadeja and attempted a wild slog. The shot, completely out of character for this batter of high pedigree, ballooned to Thakur at point.
Travis Head took one chance too many. A heavy-handed drive gave Jadeja a simple return catch.
Marnus Labuschagne (41 n.o., 118b, 4x4) held firm. He received a couple of snorters from Siraj, but with the use of soft hands, managed to drop the ball gently to the ground. There was a lesson here for Virat Kohli, who went hard at a rising delivery and spooned a catch to slip on Thursday.
The fate of the match now depends on how the Indian batters fare. Rahane and Thakur have shown the way for the rest to follow.
- Ashwin Achal
- June 10, 2023 12:42WTC Final: Live Streaming info, Where to Watch IND vs AUS Day 4?
Day 4 of the India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be shown live on Star Sports and streamed live on Disney+Hotstar from 3 PM IST.
