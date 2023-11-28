MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India vs Australia T20 series live?

IND vs AUS: Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the third T20I between India and Australia, to be held on Tuesday in Guwahati.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 15:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India batter Rinku Singh in action.
FILE PHOTO: India batter Rinku Singh in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: India batter Rinku Singh in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India leads Australia 2-0 in a five-match T20I series after winning the first two games in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. The Men in Blue, coming off a World Cup final defeat, chased down a 209-run target in the first T20I before hammering 235 for four in the second game to clinch a 44-run win.

Here are all the match details for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I:

When will the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I between India and Australia will take place on Tuesday, November 28.

When will the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I start?

The third T20I between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I take place?

The toss for the third T20I between India and Australia will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and Australia will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live online?

The third T20I between India and Australia can be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live on TV?

The third T20I between India and Australia will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

THE SQUADS
INDIA
Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
AUSTRALIA
Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.

