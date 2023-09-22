IND vs AUS Live Toss Updates, 1st ODI: KL Rahul wins toss, India to bowl vs Australia in Mohali

India and Australia will lock horns in the first One-Day International of a three-match series in Mohali on Friday.

Toss: India won the toss and elected to bowl.

Here is a look at how the teams have fared at the coin toss:

INDIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

vs SL: Lost the toss, forced to bowl (India won by 10 wickets)

vs BAN: Won the toss, chose to bowl (India lost by six runs)

vs SL: Won the toss, chose to bat (India won by 41 runs)

vs PAK: Lost the toss, forced to bat (India won by 228 runs)

vs NEP: Won the toss, chose to bowl (India won by 10 wickets)

vs PAK: Won the toss, chose to bat (No result)

vs WI: Lost the toss, forced to bat (India won by 200 runs)

vs WI: Lost the toss, forced to bat (India lost by six wickets)

vs WI: Won the toss, chose to bowl (India won by five wickets)

vs AUS: Lost the toss, forced to bowl (India lost by 21 runs)

AUSTRALIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia lost by 122 runs)

vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia lost by 164 runs)

vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia lost by 111 runs)

vs SA: Lost the toss, forced to bat (Australia won by 123 runs)

vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia won by three wickets)

vs IND: Won the toss, chose to bat (Australia won by 21 runs)

vs IND: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia won by 10 wickets)

vs IND: Lost the toss, forced to bat (Australia lost by five wickets)

vs ENG: Lost the toss, forced to bat (Australia won by 221 runs)

vs ENG: Won the toss, chose to bat (Australia won by 72 runs)