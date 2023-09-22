MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS Live Toss Updates, 1st ODI: KL Rahul wins toss, India to bowl vs Australia in Mohali

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Here are the last 10 toss and match results for India and Australia ahead of the first ODI in Mohali on Friday.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 12:39 IST

Team Sportstar
KL Rahul will lead India for the first two ODIs against Australia.
KL Rahul will lead India for the first two ODIs against Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

KL Rahul will lead India for the first two ODIs against Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and Australia will lock horns in the first One-Day International of a three-match series in Mohali on Friday.

Toss: India won the toss and elected to bowl.

Here is a look at how the teams have fared at the coin toss:

INDIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

  • vs SL: Lost the toss, forced to bowl (India won by 10 wickets)
  • vs BAN: Won the toss, chose to bowl (India lost by six runs)
  • vs SL: Won the toss, chose to bat (India won by 41 runs)
  • vs PAK: Lost the toss, forced to bat (India won by 228 runs)
  • vs NEP: Won the toss, chose to bowl (India won by 10 wickets)
  • vs PAK: Won the toss, chose to bat (No result)
  • vs WI: Lost the toss, forced to bat (India won by 200 runs)
  • vs WI: Lost the toss, forced to bat (India lost by six wickets)
  • vs WI: Won the toss, chose to bowl (India won by five wickets)
  • vs AUS: Lost the toss, forced to bowl (India lost by 21 runs)

AUSTRALIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

  • vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia lost by 122 runs)
  • vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia lost by 164 runs)
  • vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia lost by 111 runs)
  • vs SA: Lost the toss, forced to bat (Australia won by 123 runs)
  • vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia won by three wickets)
  • vs IND: Won the toss, chose to bat (Australia won by 21 runs)
  • vs IND: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia won by 10 wickets)
  • vs IND: Lost the toss, forced to bat (Australia lost by five wickets)
  • vs ENG: Lost the toss, forced to bat (Australia won by 221 runs)
  • vs ENG: Won the toss, chose to bat (Australia won by 72 runs)

