IND vs AUS Live Toss Updates, 1st ODI: KL Rahul wins toss, India to bowl vs Australia in Mohali

India and Australia will lock horns in the first One-Day International of a three-match series in Mohali on Friday.
Toss: India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Here is a look at how the teams have fared at the coin toss:
INDIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)
- vs SL: Lost the toss, forced to bowl (India won by 10 wickets)
- vs BAN: Won the toss, chose to bowl (India lost by six runs)
- vs SL: Won the toss, chose to bat (India won by 41 runs)
- vs PAK: Lost the toss, forced to bat (India won by 228 runs)
- vs NEP: Won the toss, chose to bowl (India won by 10 wickets)
- vs PAK: Won the toss, chose to bat (No result)
- vs WI: Lost the toss, forced to bat (India won by 200 runs)
- vs WI: Lost the toss, forced to bat (India lost by six wickets)
- vs WI: Won the toss, chose to bowl (India won by five wickets)
- vs AUS: Lost the toss, forced to bowl (India lost by 21 runs)
AUSTRALIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)
- vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia lost by 122 runs)
- vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia lost by 164 runs)
- vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia lost by 111 runs)
- vs SA: Lost the toss, forced to bat (Australia won by 123 runs)
- vs SA: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia won by three wickets)
- vs IND: Won the toss, chose to bat (Australia won by 21 runs)
- vs IND: Won the toss, chose to bowl (Australia won by 10 wickets)
- vs IND: Lost the toss, forced to bat (Australia lost by five wickets)
- vs ENG: Lost the toss, forced to bat (Australia won by 221 runs)
- vs ENG: Won the toss, chose to bat (Australia won by 72 runs)
