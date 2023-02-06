Cricket

IND vs AUS head-to-head record in Tests: India vs Australia most runs, wickets, highest scores, overall stats since 1947

Team Sportstar
06 February, 2023 17:38 IST
India and Australia will face off in a four-Test series, starting from February 9 in Nagpur. The second, third and fourth Tests will be held in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad, respectively.

While the series will be part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has been held since 1996, India and Australia have been playing Tests against each other since 1947.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers in Tests between India and Australia.

IND VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN TESTS
Matches played: 102
India won: 30
Australia won: 43
Tied: 1
Drawn: 28
Last result: India won by three wickets (Brisbane; January 2021)
Last five results: IND won - 2; AUS won - 1, Draw - 2
IND VS AUS HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS
IND (highest score) vs AUS: 705/7d (187.3) - Match drawn (Sydney; January 2004)
IND (lowest score) vs AUS: 36 (21.2) - Australia won by eight wickets (Adelaide; December 2020)
AUS (highest score) vs IND: 674 (151.3) - Australia won by an inn. & 16 runs (Adelaide; January 1948)
AUS (lowest score) vs IND: 83 (48.4) - India won by 59 runs (Melbourne; February 1981)
IND (highest individual score) vs AUS: VVS Laxman 281 (452) (Eden Gardens; March 2001)
IND (BBI) vs AUS: Jasubhai Patel 9/69 (35.5) (Kanpur; December 1959)
IND (BBM) vs AUS: Harbhajan Singh 15/217 (80.1) (Chennai; March 2001)
AUS (highest individual score) vs IND: Michael Clarke 329* (468) (Sydney; January 2012)
AUS (BBI) vs IND: Nathan Lyon 8/50 (22.2) (Bengaluru; March 2017)
AUS (BBM) vs IND: Steve O’ Keefe 12/70 (28.1) (Pune; February 2017)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS AUS TESTS

BatterMatchesRunsAverageHighest Score50s/100s
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)39363055.00241*16/11
Ricky Ponting (AUS)29255554.3625712/8
VVS Laxman (IND)29243449.6728112/6
Rahul Dravid (IND)32214339.6823313/2
Michael Clarke (AUS)22204953.92329*6/7

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS AUS TESTS

BowlerMatchesWickets AverageBBIStrike Rate
Anil Kumble (IND)2011130.328/14158.7
Harbhajan Singh (IND)189529.958/8461.1
Nathan Lyon (AUS)229434.758/5066.3
R. Ashwin (IND)188931.487/10369.2
Kapil Dev (IND)207925.358/10660.0

