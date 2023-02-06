India and Australia will face off in a four-Test series, starting from February 9 in Nagpur. The second, third and fourth Tests will be held in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad, respectively.
While the series will be part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has been held since 1996, India and Australia have been playing Tests against each other since 1947.
Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers in Tests between India and Australia.
IND VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN TESTS
Matches played: 102
India won: 30
Australia won: 43
Tied: 1
Drawn: 28
Last result: India won by three wickets (Brisbane; January 2021)
Last five results: IND won - 2; AUS won - 1, Draw - 2
IND VS AUS HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS
IND (highest score) vs AUS: 705/7d (187.3) - Match drawn (Sydney; January 2004)
IND (lowest score) vs AUS: 36 (21.2) - Australia won by eight wickets (Adelaide; December 2020)
AUS (highest score) vs IND: 674 (151.3) - Australia won by an inn. & 16 runs (Adelaide; January 1948)
AUS (lowest score) vs IND: 83 (48.4) - India won by 59 runs (Melbourne; February 1981)
IND (highest individual score) vs AUS: VVS Laxman 281 (452) (Eden Gardens; March 2001)
IND (BBI) vs AUS: Jasubhai Patel 9/69 (35.5) (Kanpur; December 1959)
IND (BBM) vs AUS: Harbhajan Singh 15/217 (80.1) (Chennai; March 2001)
AUS (highest individual score) vs IND: Michael Clarke 329* (468) (Sydney; January 2012)
AUS (BBI) vs IND: Nathan Lyon 8/50 (22.2) (Bengaluru; March 2017)
AUS (BBM) vs IND: Steve O’ Keefe 12/70 (28.1) (Pune; February 2017)
MOST RUNS IN IND VS AUS TESTS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|39
|3630
|55.00
|241*
|16/11
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|29
|2555
|54.36
|257
|12/8
|VVS Laxman (IND)
|29
|2434
|49.67
|281
|12/6
|Rahul Dravid (IND)
|32
|2143
|39.68
|233
|13/2
|Michael Clarke (AUS)
|22
|2049
|53.92
|329*
|6/7
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS AUS TESTS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Strike Rate
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|20
|111
|30.32
|8/141
|58.7
|Harbhajan Singh (IND)
|18
|95
|29.95
|8/84
|61.1
|Nathan Lyon (AUS)
|22
|94
|34.75
|8/50
|66.3
|R. Ashwin (IND)
|18
|89
|31.48
|7/103
|69.2
|Kapil Dev (IND)
|20
|79
|25.35
|8/106
|60.0