India and Australia will face off in a four-Test series, starting from February 9 in Nagpur. The second, third and fourth Tests will be held in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad, respectively.

While the series will be part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has been held since 1996, India and Australia have been playing Tests against each other since 1947.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers in Tests between India and Australia.

IND VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN TESTS Matches played: 102 India won: 30 Australia won: 43 Tied: 1 Drawn: 28 Last result: India won by three wickets (Brisbane; January 2021) Last five results: IND won - 2; AUS won - 1, Draw - 2

IND VS AUS HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS IND (highest score) vs AUS: 705/7d (187.3) - Match drawn (Sydney; January 2004) IND (lowest score) vs AUS: 36 (21.2) - Australia won by eight wickets (Adelaide; December 2020) AUS (highest score) vs IND: 674 (151.3) - Australia won by an inn. & 16 runs (Adelaide; January 1948) AUS (lowest score) vs IND: 83 (48.4) - India won by 59 runs (Melbourne; February 1981) IND (highest individual score) vs AUS: VVS Laxman 281 (452) (Eden Gardens; March 2001) IND (BBI) vs AUS: Jasubhai Patel 9/69 (35.5) (Kanpur; December 1959) IND (BBM) vs AUS: Harbhajan Singh 15/217 (80.1) (Chennai; March 2001) AUS (highest individual score) vs IND: Michael Clarke 329* (468) (Sydney; January 2012) AUS (BBI) vs IND: Nathan Lyon 8/50 (22.2) (Bengaluru; March 2017) AUS (BBM) vs IND: Steve O’ Keefe 12/70 (28.1) (Pune; February 2017)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS AUS TESTS

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 39 3630 55.00 241* 16/11 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 29 2555 54.36 257 12/8 VVS Laxman (IND) 29 2434 49.67 281 12/6 Rahul Dravid (IND) 32 2143 39.68 233 13/2 Michael Clarke (AUS) 22 2049 53.92 329* 6/7

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS AUS TESTS