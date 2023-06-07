Magazine

IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain today at the Oval during Day 1 of India vs Australia match?

WTC Final London weather update, IND vs AUS: Day 1 is expected to be clear and sunny for the World Test Championship final clash between India and Australia at the Oval.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 09:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
An aerial view of The Oval ahead of the WTC final between India and Australia.
An aerial view of The Oval ahead of the WTC final between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

An aerial view of The Oval ahead of the WTC final between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The opening day of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia is likely to witness clear and sunny weather at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednsday.

“Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning,” is on the forecast according to the UK Met department.

During the first final of the WTC in 2021 between India and New Zealand played in Southampton, nearly three days of play was washed out by persistent rain, forcing the game to head into the Reserve Day.

However, rain is not expected to play spoilsport this time even as light spells of rain are predicted on Saturday and Sunday - Day 4 and Day 5 - of the final. A reserve day is in play for the final on Monday

The match also marks the first instance of the Oval hosting a Test in the month of June since its first game in 1880.

Wednesday, London chances of rain - According to UK Met department

Time (UK) 07:00 AM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 03:00 PM 05:00 PM
Chances of rain <5% <5% <5% <5% <5%

