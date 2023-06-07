IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain today at the Oval during Day 1 of India vs Australia match?

The opening day of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia is likely to witness clear and sunny weather at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednsday.
“Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning,” is on the forecast according to the UK Met department.
During the first final of the WTC in 2021 between India and New Zealand played in Southampton, nearly three days of play was washed out by persistent rain, forcing the game to head into the Reserve Day.
However, rain is not expected to play spoilsport this time even as light spells of rain are predicted on Saturday and Sunday - Day 4 and Day 5 - of the final. A reserve day is in play for the final on Monday
The match also marks the first instance of the Oval hosting a Test in the month of June since its first game in 1880.
Wednesday, London chances of rain - According to UK Met department
|Time (UK)
|07:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|03:00 PM
|05:00 PM
|Chances of rain
|<5%
|<5%
|<5%
|<5%
|<5%
