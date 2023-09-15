India vs Bangladesh Live streaming info, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?

India will face Bangladesh in its final Super Four contest at the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo on Friday.

India has already qualified for the final of the competition after wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh lost both its Super Four matches against the same two opponents and is mathematically out of contention for a finals place.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info

What time will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, September 15.

Asia Cup Super Four points table

Where can I watch the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.