A prolific win for the visitors as they go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The win was set up by Bumrah’s 6 for 19 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl in overcast conditions. Bumrah, in the company of Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna, razed through the English lineup, which looked clueless against the seaming ball. Jos Buttler, the English skipper, showed a semblance of fight but ultimately succumbed to the unerring accuracy of the Indian quicks. Chasing a paltry 111, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit made light work of the total, getting there with 188 balls to spare. Rohit remained unbeaten on 76 off 58 balls; Dhawan 31 off 54 balls. That would be all from our side. We will be back with live coverage of the second ODI on July 14. Until then, good night.

END OF CHASE

Carse provides Rohit with another freebie. Puts one on the plate for him to pull it for an 80m six. Rohit takes a single and gives Dhawan the chance to finish it and the left-hander does so in style. Cuts one in front of the square and it races away to the fence for a four. And that’s it. India wins with an unimaginable level of comfort. 10 wicket win, that too in an away match!!

IND 101/0 in 18 overs

Ali gets another over. Rohit and Dhawan gets to yet another century partnership.

IND 97/0 in 17 overs

The English bowlers keeps on feeding short stuff to Rohit and he keeps on slamming them to the stands. This time it is Carse who is punished for a six. He gives away a full toss and Rohit punches it through the covers for a four. He keeps going as an attempted pull shot takes a top edge and flies straight behind for another six. Just 14 more runs required for India.

IND 79/0 in 16 overs

Spin introduced in the form of Moeen Ali. Rohit paddles him for an easy double. Dhawan drives one down the off-side for another double . Moeen’s arrival hasn’t hindered India’s progress.

IND 74/0 in 15 overs

Dhawan deals with Carse patiently and steals a quick single off the third ball. He has been his usual self when it comes to running between the wickets. Eager and a bundle of energy. Carse strikes Rohit on the back pad with a nipper. Umpire doesn’t relent and England goes up for a review. Rohit survives, but by the barest of margins as the umpire’s call saves him.

IND 71/0 in 14 overs

Ben Stokes gets a chance with the ball. He would love to redeem himself with a wicket or two and starts off with some beauties outside off stump and which beats Rohit’s outside edge. Good start from the English Test skipper.

IND 69/0 in 13 overs

Carse is introduced into the attack and Rohit welcomes him with a four down the offside. The timing and placement in that shot was inch-perfect. No let off from the Indian opening duo.

IND 56/0 in 11 overs

India is halfway there and England is well and truly out of this game. Nevertheless, Topley gets another maiden past Dhawan. Some respite there for the English.

IND 56/0 in 10 overs

Rohit looks in control and would love to drive his side to the end of this chase without much damage. Yet another pull shot, yet another SIX. Topley dishes another short one and Rohit pulls it again but gets only a four. Rohit would be disappointed that he couldn’t get a six there.

IND 46/0 in 9 overs

A mild shout for an LBW against Dhawan from Topley draws no response from the umpire. Buttler shares the feeling and there is no review. Maiden over from Topley.

IND 46/0 in 8 overs

Overton continues from the other end and he too is at the receiving end of a Rohit Sharma special pull shot. A bit of a Caribbean touch there in that four. The English pacers have not been able to replicate the success of their Indian counterparts as the Indian opening duo has successfully countered them.

IND 37/0 in 7 overs

Dhawan gets into the act. Topley pitches one up and he drives it wide of the mid-off for a four. Topley readjusts the length but Dhawan still manages to pierce the offside field for a four. Elegance. Rohit too joins in as he pulls one of the front foot for a four. Didn’t time it that well, but doesn’t matter.

IND 21/0 in 6 overs

Craig Overton gets his first go with the ball. Fifth ball of the over and Rohit fishes one outside off. Didn’t look in control but is rewarded with a FOUR!

IND 14/0 in 5 overs

Rohit Sharma has had enough of the waiting game. Willey gifts him a short ball and Rohit nails a pull shot and it sails over the fence for the first SIX of the Indian innings. The skipper’s aggression will give a little leeway to Dhawan to settle in.

IND 8/0 in 4 overs

Dhawan is taking his time and there is no harm in it, considering the circumstances. Topley sticks to a solid line outside off in hopes of drawing an error from Dhawan, but he doesn’t give anything away. Maiden over for Topley.

IND 8/0 in 3 overs

Willey continues from the other end. He has been hitting some good lengths and making life a little uncomfortable for Dhawan. But the left-handed batter is experienced enough to deal with it.

IND 7/0 IN 2 overs

Reece Topley with the second over. Rohit Sharma defends a few balls before trying to step out and pummel one. Not the greatest timing on that, but gets two. Topley goes for a bouncer next and Rohit gets a top edge which flies over the keeper for a FOUR.

IND 1/0 in 1 over

India’s opening duo, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, is walking out to the middle. They have a relatively easy task in hand, but this could be a tricky chase considering the conditions. David Willey with the new ball. India almost loses a wicket first ball. the openers try to go for a quick single and if Bairstow hadn’t missed Dhawan was a goner. Willey gets ample swing, but Dhawan isn’t much bothered.

END OF INNINGS Brilliant exhibition of seam and swing bowling from the Indian pacers, especially Bumrah. He ends with his career-best figures of 6 for 19; beating Ashish Nehra’s 6 for 23 at the 2003 World Cup as India’s best against England.. England have been dismissed for their lowest ever score in ODIs against India. Shami takes 3 for 31. India need 111 to win and go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Back with the chase shortly.

Bumrah again. Willey on strike with a single in place. GONE! Willey tries to be cheeky and loses his stumps. Bumrah has six for 19! England all out for 110.

ENG 110/9 in 25 overs

Chahal to Willey, turns down the single. He takes one off the third ball, leaving Topley to face the last three. Topley hammers the final ball down the ground for six.

ENG 103/9 in 24 overs

Bumrah to Carse with two slips in place. Bumrah cleans up Carse with a yorker to complete a five-for! Topley is the new man in. Wicket maiden.

ENG 103/8 in 23 overs

Chahal comes into the attack. Slip in place for Crase, who picks a single off the third ball. Willey sweeps the fourth ball for a single. Carse drags the last ball down to long on for a single.

ENG 100/8 in 22 overs

Bumrah’s back. Willey drives handsomely down the ground for four. Willey guides the next ball through the empty second slip for four more. The 100 comes up for England.

ENG 90/8 in 21 overs

Hardik Pandya replaces Shami. Carse greets him with a pull for four. England have gone past their lowest ever ODI total of 86. Willey meanwhile getting away with a few mistimed pulls that are landing in no man’s land. 6 from the over.

ENG 84/8 in 20 overs

Prasidh. Carse collects four through deep point. Five runs from that Prasidh over. Wonder how long before Rohit turns to Bumrah for possibly one last crack at the remaining wickets.

ENG 79/8 in 19 overs

Shami continues. The ball’s still doing a bit off the surface. India, as expected, on the attack with three slips in place in the 19th over. Willey and Carse manage to eke out five from the over.

ENG 74/8 in 18 overs

Prasidh. Willey on strike. He pulls the second ball for four. England’s lowest ODI score is 86 vs Australia in 2001. Carse off the mark with a nick past slip for a single.

ENG 68/8 in 17 overs

Shami continues. Willey on strike. The sun’s out now. GONE! Shami cleans up Overton, who is rooted in his crease. That’s also 150 ODI wickets for Shami. Carse is the new man in and he is beaten first ball. He survives. Another successful over for Shami.

ENG 67/7 in 16 overs

Prasidh continues. Prasidh has two slips for Overton, who flicks the fourth ball for four. Overton ends the over with another boundary.

ENG 59/7 in 15 overs

Shami replaces Hardik. Buttler pinches two and a four off the first two balls. Buttler perishes next ball! He looks to pull this short ball and holes out to the man at deep square. Buttler gone for 30, thanks to a good catch by Suryakumar Yadav. Craig Overton is in next. Meanwhile, Willey plays out three dot balls.

ENG 53/6 in 14 overs

Prasidh for his second over. Ali looks to go big first ball, swings and misses. Rohit is continuing with two slips. Meanwhile, Moeen chips the third ball down the ground for four. Great timing from the southpaw. England’s fifty came up with that boundary. GONE! Prasidh has the last laugh - full ball and Moeen plays it back to the bowler! Prasidh bent low in his followthrough. Good take. David Willey plays out a dot.

ENG 49/5 in 13 overs

Hardik. The sun’s peeping out now and the ball isn’t doing as much but the odd balls are still wobbling off the surface in worrisome ways. Three from the over.

ENG 46/5 in 12 overs

Prasidh Krishna replaces Bumrah. Buttler on strike. Two slips in place. Buttler scythes the first ball through point for four. The first ball was slightly short from Prasidh, who has since corrected his length and gone touch fuller. Just four from the over.

ENG 42/5 in 11 overs

Hardik continues. Moeen on strike. Two slips in place. Moeen slashes a cut shot for four. Attacking intent from Ali and a much-needed four for England. Hardik gave room to Ali and paid the price. A ball later, Ali pulls a short ball for three. Buttler hits the fifth ball down the ground for four more. Single to end the over. 12 from it.

ENG 30/5 in 10 overs

Bumrah gets another over. His figures are surreal thus far. Moeen survives. He gets an edge down leg side off the fifth ball but Pant, who has caught well so far, fails to latch on. Tough chance but a drop nevertheless. Bumrah goes for three in the over including a wide. His figures: 5-2-9-4.

ENG 27/5 in 9 overs

Hardik Pandya replaces Shami. Buttler nearly plays on first ball! The movement continues as Hardik gets one to bounce steeply on Buttler. Just one from the over.

ENG 26/5 in 8 overs

Bumrah to Livingstone. He continues to home in on that good length area. Bumrah is still getting some good swing in the air. GONE! Livingstone’s cleaned up round his legs by one that’s swinging in. Bumrah has four. Moeen Ali is in next. Three slips for Ali who lets his first ball go. Another wicket maiden.

ENG 26/4 in 7 overs

Shami. Buttler pulls the third ball away for four. He picks up his third boundary. A word of appreciation for Pant, whose keeping has been superb. Meanwhile, four coming from the over.

ENG 22/4 in 6 overs

GONE! Bumrah’s having a field day. Bairstow has edged a ball to Pant, who has caught well behind the stumps. The ball holds its line outside off stump. Pant leaps in front of first slip to complete the catch! Livingstone joins Buttler. Bumrah has conceded 5 wides.

ENG 17/3 in 5 overs

Shami. By the way, this was the first time that Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes have played an ODI since the 2019 World Cup final. Just one run from Shami’s over. Giving nothing away, India’s new-ball bowlers.

ENG 16/3 in 4 overs

Bumrah continues. Bairstow on strike. Bumrah getting good bounce and movement. Bairstow gets a leading edge off the fifth ball, falling just wide of short cover. India have been brilliant with the new ball so far.

ENG 15/3 in 3 overs

Ben Stokes has joined Bairstow. Shami continues. GONE! The England top-order in tatters. Shami gets one to nip in sharply off the seam and Stokes gets an edge through to Pant, who grabs a stunning one-handed catch. Stokes goes for a one-ball duck. In comes the skipper. Buttler on strike with three slips in place. Buttler’s off the mark with a cover drive for four. Buttler ends the over with a tickle to fine leg for four more.

ENG 6/2 in 2 overs

Bumrah shares the attack. Roy on strike. Loud appeal for lbw off the second ball. Not given. Bumrah got the ball to swing into Roy, who is struck on the pads. But that was always going down leg. GONE! Roy plays on! He chased the wide line and inside-edged into the stumps! Joe Root joins Bairstow. GONE! Bumrah has another one - Surprises Root with a bouncer off a length that Root can only edge back to the keeper. Double wicket-maiden.

ENG 6/0 in 1 over

Shami has the new ball. Roy on strike. Leg bye first ball. Shami is getting some nip off the seam. Not much in terms of swing in the air so far. Bairstow’s first scoring shot is a tap through point for four. The outfield at the Oval is lightening fast. 6 off the over.

Out come the Indian players. England openers Bairstow and Roy march out. It’s slightly overcast in South London at the moment. There’s a tinge of green on the surface. Conditions seem amiable for swing.

TOSS UPDATE: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bowl first.

PLAYING XIs India (Playing 11): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna England (Playing 11): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

From BCCI: Mr Virat Kohli and Mr Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them.

4:50PM: The toss is just 10 minutes away. Don’t want to be a party spoiler but it does look like Kohli isn’t playing today. We will find out soon enough.

Suryakumar Yadav is speaking to Ravi Shastri: “Really happy with the way things went in the last T20I. But there was a slight opportunity to take the game... in the second-last over. The way things are panned right now... I just thought of being fearless.”

Welcome back. We are not too far away from the toss. Just 14-15 months to go for that 50-over World Cup in the subcontinent. Both teams would want to chalk out strategies and team XIs keeping that WC in mind. There’s a lot of talk about whether Virat Kohli will play today. There’s word doing round that Kohli may have suffered a groin injury. But Kohli and India would hope he is fit and raring to go.

Predicted Playing XIs India Predicted 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal England Predicted 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Matt Parkinson

MATCH PREVIEW

India won’t go ballistic from ball one but the batters are expected to carry their fearless approach from the shortest format to the One-Day Internationals when the three-match series against England begins here on Tuesday.

India’s high-risk play helped it win the T20I series against England and considering that the ODIs have become an extension of the shortest format, skipper Rohit Sharma sees no reason why his team should back down from that approach. England redefined the way ODI cricket was played and its dominant run culminated with the World Cup trophy back in 2019. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that India’s fresh outlook towards the shorter formats is inspired by the English template.

