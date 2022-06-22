IND vs ENG: Bumrah, Pujara, Pant and Prasidh to feature for Leicestershire in warm-up match

When India takes on Leicestershire for a four-day tour game, starting this Thursday, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will all line up for the Leicestershire side, captained by opening batter Sam Evans.

In a statement, the county side said, "LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the travelling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness)."

The match will be played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads.

India arrived in Leicestershire on Sunday, before undertaking its first training and net session at Uptonsteel County Ground on Monday.

Sources in the BCCI indicated that there is no COVID scare in the camp and all the players are available for selection.