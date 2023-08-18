IND vs IRE head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series, starting on Friday at Malahide in Dublin.

The Men in Blue are unbeaten against the Irish in five T20Is and swept the series 2-0 when the two teams last met in June 2022.

India and Ireland also met in a two-match bilateral series in 2018, which the Men in Blue won with ease. The first-ever encounter between the two teams was during the 2009 T20 World Cup in England. India thrased Ireland by eight wickets in that game held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

INDIA VS IRELAND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS Matches played: 5 India won: 5 Ireland won: 0 Last result: India won by four runs (2022; Dublin)

INDIA VS IRELAND HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS IND (highest score) vs IRE: 225/7 (20) - India won by four runs IND (lowest score) vs IRE: 208/5 (20) - India won by 76 runs IRE (highest score) vs IND: 221/5 (20) - Ireland lost by four runs IRE (lowest score) vs IND: 70 (12.3) - Ireland lost by 143 runs IND (highest individual score) vs IRE: Deepak Hooda 104 (57) IND (best bowling) vs IRE: Zaheer Khan 4/19 (3) IRE (highest individual score) vs IND: Harry Tector 64* (33) IRE (best bowling) vs IND: Peter Chase 4/35 (4)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS IRE T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Deepak Hooda (IND) 2 151 151.00 175.58 104 Rohit Sharma (IND) 3 149 74.50 137.96 97 Harry Tector (IND) 2 103 103.00 168.85 64*

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS IRE T20IS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average BBI Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 3 7 6.36 10.00 3/21 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2 7 5.69 5.28 4/21 Peter Chase (IND) 2 5 9.62 15.40 4/35