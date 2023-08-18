MagazineBuy Print

IND vs IRE head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs IRE: Here are all the stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know ahead of the India vs Ireland T20I series, which begins on Friday, August 18 in Dublin.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 17:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian men’s cricket team during a practice session.
Indian men’s cricket team during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian men’s cricket team during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series, starting on Friday at Malahide in Dublin.

The Men in Blue are unbeaten against the Irish in five T20Is and swept the series 2-0 when the two teams last met in June 2022.

India and Ireland also met in a two-match bilateral series in 2018, which the Men in Blue won with ease. The first-ever encounter between the two teams was during the 2009 T20 World Cup in England. India thrased Ireland by eight wickets in that game held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

INDIA VS IRELAND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS
Matches played: 5
India won: 5
Ireland won: 0
Last result: India won by four runs (2022; Dublin)
INDIA VS IRELAND HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
IND (highest score) vs IRE: 225/7 (20) - India won by four runs
IND (lowest score) vs IRE: 208/5 (20) - India won by 76 runs
IRE (highest score) vs IND: 221/5 (20) - Ireland lost by four runs
IRE (lowest score) vs IND: 70 (12.3) - Ireland lost by 143 runs
IND (highest individual score) vs IRE: Deepak Hooda 104 (57)
IND (best bowling) vs IRE: Zaheer Khan 4/19 (3)
IRE (highest individual score) vs IND: Harry Tector 64* (33)
IRE (best bowling) vs IND: Peter Chase 4/35 (4)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS IRE T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Deepak Hooda (IND) 2 151 151.00 175.58 104
Rohit Sharma (IND) 3 149 74.50 137.96 97
Harry Tector (IND) 2 103 103.00 168.85 64*

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS IRE T20IS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average BBI
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 3 7 6.36 10.00 3/21
Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2 7 5.69 5.28 4/21
Peter Chase (IND) 2 5 9.62 15.40 4/35

Related Topics

India /

Ireland

