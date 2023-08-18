IND vs IRE head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series, starting on Friday at Malahide in Dublin.
The Men in Blue are unbeaten against the Irish in five T20Is and swept the series 2-0 when the two teams last met in June 2022.
India and Ireland also met in a two-match bilateral series in 2018, which the Men in Blue won with ease. The first-ever encounter between the two teams was during the 2009 T20 World Cup in England. India thrased Ireland by eight wickets in that game held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
INDIA VS IRELAND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS
INDIA VS IRELAND HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
MOST RUNS IN IND VS IRE T20IS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Deepak Hooda (IND)
|2
|151
|151.00
|175.58
|104
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|3
|149
|74.50
|137.96
|97
|Harry Tector (IND)
|2
|103
|103.00
|168.85
|64*
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS IRE T20IS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)
|3
|7
|6.36
|10.00
|3/21
|Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|2
|7
|5.69
|5.28
|4/21
|Peter Chase (IND)
|2
|5
|9.62
|15.40
|4/35
