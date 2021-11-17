Cricket Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I in Jaipur: IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Team Picks, Squads, Where to watch NZ vs IND: A look at the prediction, playing XI and squads ahead of India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I in Jaipur. Team Sportstar Jaipur 17 November, 2021 09:06 IST FILE PHOTO: New Zealand bowler Tim Southee (extreme right) celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma during an ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in 2017. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Jaipur 17 November, 2021 09:06 IST India will meet New Zealand in the first of three T20Is at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.IND vs NZ PLAYING XITo be announced at 6:30PM IST.IND vs NZ PROBABLE PLAYING XIIndia: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.IND vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant, Ishan KishanBatters – Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, KL Rahul (c)All-rounders – James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell (vc)Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin, Ish Sodhi, Mohammed Siraj, Trent BoultTeam Composition: IND 6:5 NZ Credits left: 1.0IND vs NZ SQUADSIndia: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj GaikwadNew Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Southee (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam MilneIND vs NZ WIN PROBABILITYIndia (67%)WHERE TO WATCH NZ vs AUS, 1st T20I LIVE?The first of five T20Is between India and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :