Christchurch Test: Jamieson claims five as New Zealand dominates Day one

A carnival atmosphere prevailed at the Hagley Oval, with its hills and lovely white canopies. The trees around the ground swayed in the wind.

Amidst the pleasant surroundings, an intense battle was playing out in the middle. And a giant of a predator was gobbling up batsmen with his off-stump line, steep bounce and subtle movement.

Kyle Jamieson, all of 6’ 8", has a gaze that is cold and a bowling style that is ruthless in the manner it probes the batsmen in the corridor. His five for 45 derailed the Indian innings on the opening day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Put in to bat, India was dismissed for 242. On a green surface where there was good carry and a measure of seam movement, the Indians were more positive in their approach but lost wickets at regular intervals.

New Zealand, in reply, was 63 without loss with southpaw Tom Latham and Tom Blundell, secure in defence and striking the ball with confidence and timing. Earlier, the Kiwi pace pack of contrasts seldom allowed the Indians to breathe easy. They changed angles, mixed lengths and created opportunities.

From 195 for four when Hanuma Vihari gloved an attempted pull off Neil Wagner’s short pitched delivery at the stroke of Tea, the Indian innings went on a downward spiral.

Vihari (55) had a slice of luck early - he was dropped on nine in front of first slip by 'keeper B.J. Watling after Jamieson's short-ball-fuller-length routine - but went on to play some spanking shots, pulling, slashing, and flicking for runs.

But he should have read the situation before Tea better. Set batsmen should not give their wicket away at critical points. His dismissal ended the threatening 81-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Same was the case with the experienced Pujara after Tea. He fatally attempted to hook Jamieson from the off-stump even as the delivery was climbing into him.

This was a more positive innings from Pujara (54). Between periods of defence, he batted with a more elaborate back-lift and essayed some lovely strokes such as the cover-drive and the on-drive off Boult.

Southpaw Rishabh Pant was put down by De Grandhomme at mid-wicket on three, but perished soon, freeing his arms against Jamieson, when the bowler gave him little width to do so, and playing on.

Another left-hander Ravindra Jadeja fell, unable to keep a hook off Jamieson down. The Indian wickets fell in a heap. In the morning, Mayank Agarwal departed early, playing across a full length ball from left-armer Boult to be trapped in front.

Prithvi Shaw, though, was off like a run-away train. And he played a brand of counterattacking cricket that was fearless. On view during his attractive 54 were lightness of feet and bat-speed. Tim Southee erred in length and Shaw rocked back to smack him past point. When Southee pitched up, Shaw drove straight.

Shaw reached his half-century with a top-edged pull off Neil Wagner; the ball eluded Jamieson’s outstretched hands at fine-leg.

Shaw was living dangerously. And he soon fell as Jamieson moved one away; Shaw flashed and Lathan took a one-handed blinder at second slip.

The New Zealand seamers have the creativity exploit chinks. Southee dragged Virat Kohli across the crease after lunch. The Indian captain was looking for an outswinger but swung the ball back into the right-hander.

Caught right in front, Kohli opted for a wasteful review. Then Southee prised out Ajinkya Rahane with a little bit of trickery.

Rahane was playing the ball late, leaving deliveries outside off, but this one delivered wide of the crease, was angled into Rahane, so he had to play at it. The sphere then swung away a tad, taking the outside edge. Taylor held on to a smart catch in the cordon.

The sun came out in all its glory after rain in the morning. And the Kiwis made all the right moves.