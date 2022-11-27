Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Stay tuned as we get you all the live updates, weather forecast and scorecard.
Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle and we are all set for the clash to begin. It will be Tim Southee who will operate with the new ball. Here we go!
“We would have bowled first as there’s moisture in the wicket. Even in the last game the wicket was seaming for the first 10-15 overs, we got to keep the positive intent and go for the runs. We got two changes. Instead of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar comes in and Deepak Hooda comes in place of Sanju Samson.”
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar are in the Playing XI instead of Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur
New Zealand wins toss, opts to bowl first
“Looks like a very hard deck, can sense 300 again. Maybe a little bit of moisture early because the covers have just come off. It’s a good wicket and unlike start-stop nature of this surface, there’s enough covering of grass which means it could come on nicely onto the bat”
The covers are coming off which means the toss is just round the corner
The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield and rain has stayed away so far. The covers might come off and it’s one of those days where the groundsmen will be on their feet.
It’s getting brighter in Hamilton and the conditions are improving, which is a good news. Although the square is under the covers. We should have the toss soon.
The players are warming up at the moment and it’s windy out there with rain around the corner.
India will look to level the series but there is a rain threat that is looming large. However, there is no rain at the moment.