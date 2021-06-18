WTC Final India vs New Zealand: Day one abandoned after persistent rain in Southampton

The day one of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Earlier, rain and a soggy outfield delayed the toss and washed out the opening session on Friday.

It started raining in Southampton on Thursday afternoon, and the coin toss could not take place because of the drizzle, which ensured the square remained under covers.

The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019.

India went with both its spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, while veteran Ishant Sharma was picked as the third seamer ahead of Mohammed Siraj in their five-man attack.

New Zealand, currently the top-ranked Test team, is yet to reveal its playing XI.