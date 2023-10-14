MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan WC results and records

IND vs PAK: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between India and Pakistan.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 07:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will play arch-rival Pakistan in its next league match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Both India and Pakistan are coming into the marquee clash with two back-to-back wins in the first week of the quadrennial event.

IND vs PAK H2H in WORLD CUP
Matches played - 7
India - 7
Pakistan - 0
Last result - India won by 89 runs in 2019 in Manchester.
IND vs PAK - List of results in World Cups
1992 - India won by 43 runs in Sydney
1996 - India won by 43 runs in Bengaluru
1999 - India won by 47 runs in Manchester
2003 - India won by six wickets in Centurion
2011 - India won by 43 runs in Mohali
2015 - India won by 76 runs in Adelaide
2019 - India won by 89 runs in Manchester

IND vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Rohit Sharma 140 vs Pakistan in Manchester in 2019

Virat Kohli 107 vs Pakistan in Adelaide in 2015

Saeed Anwar 101 vs India in Centurion in 2003

IND vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Venkatesh Prasad 5/27 vs Pakistan in Manchester in 1999

Wahab Riaz 5/46 vs India in Mohali in 2011

Sohail Khan 5/55 vs India in Adelaide in 2015

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal qualifies for EURO 2024
    AFP
  3. Merdeka Cup: Sunil Chhetri scores 93rd goal for India, remains third behind Messi, Ronaldo among active goalscorers
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: New Zealand moves to top of points table after eight-wicket win over Bangladesh
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: New Zealand moves to top of points table after eight-wicket win over Bangladesh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Former England captain Alastair Cook retires from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cricket included in Olympics: IOC recommends Squash and Cricket in 2028 Olympics
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand vs Bangladesh highlights, World Cup 2023: Mitchell, Williamson star as NZ beats BAN by 8 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal qualifies for EURO 2024
    AFP
  3. Merdeka Cup: Sunil Chhetri scores 93rd goal for India, remains third behind Messi, Ronaldo among active goalscorers
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: New Zealand moves to top of points table after eight-wicket win over Bangladesh
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment