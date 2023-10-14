IND vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan WC results and records

India will play arch-rival Pakistan in its next league match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Both India and Pakistan are coming into the marquee clash with two back-to-back wins in the first week of the quadrennial event.

IND vs PAK H2H in WORLD CUP Matches played - 7 India - 7 Pakistan - 0 Last result - India won by 89 runs in 2019 in Manchester.

IND vs PAK - List of results in World Cups 1992 - India won by 43 runs in Sydney 1996 - India won by 43 runs in Bengaluru 1999 - India won by 47 runs in Manchester 2003 - India won by six wickets in Centurion 2011 - India won by 43 runs in Mohali 2015 - India won by 76 runs in Adelaide 2019 - India won by 89 runs in Manchester

IND vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Rohit Sharma 140 vs Pakistan in Manchester in 2019

Virat Kohli 107 vs Pakistan in Adelaide in 2015

Saeed Anwar 101 vs India in Centurion in 2003

IND vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Venkatesh Prasad 5/27 vs Pakistan in Manchester in 1999

Wahab Riaz 5/46 vs India in Mohali in 2011

Sohail Khan 5/55 vs India in Adelaide in 2015