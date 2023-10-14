India will play arch-rival Pakistan in its next league match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Both India and Pakistan are coming into the marquee clash with two back-to-back wins in the first week of the quadrennial event.
IND vs PAK H2H in WORLD CUP
IND vs PAK - List of results in World Cups
IND vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Rohit Sharma 140 vs Pakistan in Manchester in 2019
Virat Kohli 107 vs Pakistan in Adelaide in 2015
Saeed Anwar 101 vs India in Centurion in 2003
IND vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Venkatesh Prasad 5/27 vs Pakistan in Manchester in 1999
Wahab Riaz 5/46 vs India in Mohali in 2011
Sohail Khan 5/55 vs India in Adelaide in 2015
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan WC results and records
- Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal qualifies for EURO 2024
- Merdeka Cup: Sunil Chhetri scores 93rd goal for India, remains third behind Messi, Ronaldo among active goalscorers
- NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records
- NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: New Zealand moves to top of points table after eight-wicket win over Bangladesh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE