India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: Head-to-head records, ODI stats, full squads

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four 2023: Here’s the head-to-head stats and records ahead of the third Super Four match, happening at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 08:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharm and Babar Azam during the toss ahead of the group stage encounter between India and Pakistan at the 2023 Asia Cup.
Rohit Sharm and Babar Azam during the toss ahead of the group stage encounter between India and Pakistan at the 2023 Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Rohit Sharm and Babar Azam during the toss ahead of the group stage encounter between India and Pakistan at the 2023 Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will face rival Pakistan for the second time in the 2023 Asia Cup, in the third match of the Super Four stage on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

While India has had the edge over Pakistan in the ODI format in the Asia Cup, the latter enjoys the advantage in overall ODIs played between the sides since 1978.

READ MATCH PREVIEW: India gears up to face Shaheen Afridi with a little help from a Sri Lankan

Here is a look at the key stats between the sides from the Asia Cup

INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 133
India won: 55
Pakistan won: 73
No Result: 5
Last meeting: No Result (Pallekele; September 2023)
INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP ODIS
Matches played: 14
India won: 7
Pakistan won: 5
No Result: 2
Last meeting: No Result (Pallekele; September 2023)

ALSO READ: Pakistan announces Playing XI for Super Four match against India

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Highest wicket takers (ODIs)
INDIA
Anil Kumble - 7 wickets in 4 matches
Arshad Ayub - 5 wickets in 1 match
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5 wickets in 3 matches
PAKISTAN
Saeed Ajmal - 8 wickets in 4 matches
Abdul Razzaq - 6 wickets in 3 matches
Aaqib Javed - 5 wickets in 2 matches
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Highest run getters (ODIs)
INDIA
Rohit Sharma - 378 runs in 8 matches
Virat Kohli - 210 runs in 4 matches
Virender Sehwag - 179 runs in 4 matches
PAKISTAN
Shoaib Malik - 428 runs in 5 matches
Younis Khan - 238 runs in 4 matches
Mohammed Hafeez - 180 runs in 2 matches

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

