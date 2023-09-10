India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: Head-to-head records, ODI stats, full squads

India will face rival Pakistan for the second time in the 2023 Asia Cup, in the third match of the Super Four stage on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
While India has had the edge over Pakistan in the ODI format in the Asia Cup, the latter enjoys the advantage in overall ODIs played between the sides since 1978.
Here is a look at the key stats between the sides from the Asia Cup
INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP ODIS
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Highest wicket takers (ODIs)
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Highest run getters (ODIs)
SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).
