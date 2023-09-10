India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: Head-to-head records, ODI stats, full squads

India will face rival Pakistan for the second time in the 2023 Asia Cup, in the third match of the Super Four stage on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

While India has had the edge over Pakistan in the ODI format in the Asia Cup, the latter enjoys the advantage in overall ODIs played between the sides since 1978.

Here is a look at the key stats between the sides from the Asia Cup

INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 133 India won: 55 Pakistan won: 73 No Result: 5 Last meeting: No Result (Pallekele; September 2023) INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP ODIS Matches played: 14 India won: 7 Pakistan won: 5 No Result: 2 Last meeting: No Result (Pallekele; September 2023)

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Highest wicket takers (ODIs) INDIA Anil Kumble - 7 wickets in 4 matches Arshad Ayub - 5 wickets in 1 match Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5 wickets in 3 matches PAKISTAN Saeed Ajmal - 8 wickets in 4 matches Abdul Razzaq - 6 wickets in 3 matches Aaqib Javed - 5 wickets in 2 matches

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Highest run getters (ODIs) INDIA Rohit Sharma - 378 runs in 8 matches Virat Kohli - 210 runs in 4 matches Virender Sehwag - 179 runs in 4 matches PAKISTAN Shoaib Malik - 428 runs in 5 matches Younis Khan - 238 runs in 4 matches Mohammed Hafeez - 180 runs in 2 matches

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).