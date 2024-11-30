IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2024: India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs in tournament opener

India lost to Pakistan by 43 runs in its first game of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 281 for seven in 50 overs on the back of a 160-run partnership for the first wicket between Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan.

Shahzaib scored 159 of just 147 ball with the help of 10 sixes and five boundaries.

In reply, India was bowled out for 238 in 48 overs. Nikhil Kumar was India’s highest run-scorer with 67 runs off 77 balls.