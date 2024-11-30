 />
IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2024: India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs in tournament opener

Batting first, Pakistan posted 281 for seven in in 50 overs on the back of a 160-run partnership for the first wicket between Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 18:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shahzaib Khan in action against India.
Shahzaib Khan in action against India. | Photo Credit: X @TheRealPCB
infoIcon

Shahzaib Khan in action against India. | Photo Credit: X @TheRealPCB

India lost to Pakistan by 43 runs in its first game of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 281 for seven in 50 overs on the back of a 160-run partnership for the first wicket between Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan.

Shahzaib scored 159 of just 147 ball with the help of 10 sixes and five boundaries.

In reply, India was bowled out for 238 in 48 overs. Nikhil Kumar was India’s highest run-scorer with 67 runs off 77 balls.

India /

Pakistan

  D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 5 Highlights: Gukesh holds Ding for a draw; Series tied at 2.5-2.5
    Team Sportstar
  Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon as Mariners look to top the table
    Team Sportstar
  Indian sports wrap, November 30: Pranavi Urs tied in third place after round two in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
  Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid gets higher score than USA, Canada and Mexico from FIFA
    Reuters
  IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2024: India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs in tournament opener
    Team Sportstar
  IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2024: India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs in tournament opener
    Team Sportstar
  WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after SA vs SL 1st Test: South Africa jumps to second spot after 233-run win over Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  SA vs SL, 1st Test: Jansen stars with 11-wicket haul as South Africa seals 233-run win over Sri Lanka
    AP
  Kohli mania, jet miles and border tales: A cricket sojourn in Australia
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  India vs Prime Minister's XI reduced to a 50-over One-Day match after Day 1 washed out
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
