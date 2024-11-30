India lost to Pakistan by 43 runs in its first game of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.
Batting first, Pakistan posted 281 for seven in 50 overs on the back of a 160-run partnership for the first wicket between Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan.
Shahzaib scored 159 of just 147 ball with the help of 10 sixes and five boundaries.
In reply, India was bowled out for 238 in 48 overs. Nikhil Kumar was India’s highest run-scorer with 67 runs off 77 balls.
Latest on Sportstar
- D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Game 5 Highlights: Gukesh holds Ding for a draw; Series tied at 2.5-2.5
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon as Mariners look to top the table
- Indian sports wrap, November 30: Pranavi Urs tied in third place after round two in Malaga
- Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid gets higher score than USA, Canada and Mexico from FIFA
- IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2024: India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs in tournament opener
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE