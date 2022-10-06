Cricket

IND vs SA, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Info, Telecast Details: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Get the Live Streaming Info, and Live Streaming details as India takes on South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow.

Team Sportstar
06 October, 2022 07:37 IST
06 October, 2022 07:37 IST
India skipper Shikhar Dhawan addressing the media ahead of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Lucknow.

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan addressing the media ahead of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy | The Hindu

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Get the Live Streaming Info, and Live Streaming details as India takes on South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow.

IND v SA, 1st ODI Preview

Unseasonal rain is threatening to be a serious dampener to an unusual match-up of a second-choice Indian combination against South Africa in an One-Day International.

India’s first ODI at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday could well be a shortened affair or worse, a non-starter, following intermittent drizzle right all day on Wednesday.

With more rain forecast for Thursday, this modern stadium’s much talked about drainage system faces scrutiny. When the rain stopped on Wednesday evening, the ground staff swung into action, uncovered the pitch to check on any seepage through the covers. Mercifully, the square looked intact.

Live Streaming Info 

When will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

Hotstar will live stream the first ODI between India vs South Africa 

Where can I watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI on TV?

Star Sports Network will live telecast the first ODI between India vs South Africa.  

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI begin?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between India and South Africa 1st ODI happen?

The toss between India vs South Africa 1st ODI will happen at 1:00 PM. 

Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us