IND v SA, 1st ODI Preview

Unseasonal rain is threatening to be a serious dampener to an unusual match-up of a second-choice Indian combination against South Africa in an One-Day International.

India’s first ODI at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday could well be a shortened affair or worse, a non-starter, following intermittent drizzle right all day on Wednesday.

With more rain forecast for Thursday, this modern stadium’s much talked about drainage system faces scrutiny. When the rain stopped on Wednesday evening, the ground staff swung into action, uncovered the pitch to check on any seepage through the covers. Mercifully, the square looked intact.

Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks