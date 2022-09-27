India vs South Africa T20Is Schedule: Full list of fixtures, venues, dates, complete squads

India and South Africa will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting on Wednesday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The T20I series will be followed by three One-Day Internationals between the two sides.

The T20I series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore, with all matches starting at 7:00 PM IST. The ODIs will be hosted by Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi and will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA T20I SERIES SCHEDULE 1st T20I: Greenfield Park, Thiruvananthapuram (September 28, 7:00 PM IST) 2nd T20I: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (October 2, 7:00 PM IST) 3rd T20I: Holkar Cricket Stadiu, Indore (October 4, 7:00 PM IST) INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA ODI SERIES SCHEDULE 1st ODI: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (October 6, 1:30 PM IST) 2nd ODI: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (October 9, 1:30 PM IST) 3rd ODI: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (October 11, 1:30 PM IST)

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA T20I AND ODI SERIES The three T20Is and ODIs between India and South Africa will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network. The LIVE streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.