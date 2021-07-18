Shikhar Dhawan becomes fastest Indian opener to reach 6000 ODI runs

Shikhar Dhawan became the fastest Indian opener to reach the 6000-run mark in ODI cricket, crossing the milestone in the series opener against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

The Indian skipper went past former India captain Sourav Ganguly (160 innings) and Rohit Sharma (200 innings) to reach the milestone in 140 innings.

Dhawan is now the second fastest opener in the world to cross the feat behind Hashim Amla who went past the mark in just 126 innings. Dhawan is fourth on the all-time list behind Amla (126), Virat Kohli (136) and Kane Williamson (139).



The 35-year-old who also became the oldest Indian on captaincy debut, is the fifth Indian opener to cross 6000 behind Sachin Tendulkar (15310), Sourav Ganguly (9146), Virender Sehwag (7240) and Rohit Sharma (7238).

Incidentally, Dhawan also notched up 1000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka when he crossed 17 runs in the series opener. He became the fastest to the mark in 17 innings, pipping Amla who crossed 1000 against Sri Lanka in 18 innings.