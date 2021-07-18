India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: Will Dhawan and Shaw open for India vs Sri Lanka? Toss at 2:30PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you all the updates with my colleague Dhruva P as action unfurls in Colombo.



NUMBERS GAME

1:50pm IST: Right, as we build up to the all-important toss. Here's a look at the key numbers and stats.

Shikhar Dhawan will become the oldest Indian on captaincy debut at 35 years and 225 days. His tally of 142 ODIs will be behind only Anil Kumble (217), and Rohit Sharma (171) to have played most games before captaining India for the first time in ODIs.



Dhawan needs 17 runs to complete 1000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka.



against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has not won an ODI bilateral series against India since 1997. Its last series win came in a 2-1 Test series win at home in 2008.



India will be playing its first ODI without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in three years. The last time India played without them was against Afghanistan in the 2018 Asia Cup. India was led by MS Dhoni in a tied contest.



MATCH PREVIEW

The T20 World Cup is around the corner with both India and Sri Lanka hitting prep mode in contrasting styles.

While an overload of prodigious young talents sprawl across the Indian camp which has all of its heavyweights far away in England, a wounded Sri Lanka will be aiming to set up a new base and rekindle fresh hopes under Dasun Shanaka - its 10th ODI captain in the last four years.

READ: Shikhar Dhawan-led India starts as favourite against unsettled Sri Lanka

A long-standing tussle with player contracts has seen senior players like Thisara Perera heading into retirement while Angelo Mathews is pondering over a similar route. Dinesh Chandimal is left out to wonder over his exclusion from all three formats and the recent trip to England further dented the Sri Lankan camp.

Three players were sent back home for flouting the COVID-19 protocols and skipper Kusal Perera has been replaced by Shanaka for the series back home against a pristine Indian squad.



While all the uncertainties and turmoil looms over Sri Lanka, India will be aiming to make the most of its six limited-overs games - its final set of games ahead of the T20 World Cup. Well, of course the IPL will be staged in September, but this series will well play out as a make-or-break series for the fringe players who could have a look-in for the T20WC squad in case India opts to travel with an extended squad.

All to play for and the road to the T20 World Cup begins here!

WHAT THEY SAID

Shikhar Dhawan, IND captain: "Every series from here on will be played with the T20 World Cup in mind. So, of course, if the selectors or Ravi bhai or Virat feels to try certain players, we will carry it out with a mutual understanding because this series presents a good platform to experiment." Dasun Shanaka, SL captain: “Both teams will start evenly because even they have got new players coming up. We all know they (the Indian cricketers) have played the IPL, but still (not many) have played international cricket. Both teams have even chances.”



Squads:

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal Sri Lanka squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Isuru Udana



When will the match start and where to watch?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 3pm IST in the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Toss will occur at 2:30pm.