India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
TOSS: India wins toss, opts to bowl
Hardik Pandya: Going to bowl first. Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn’t change. Oh I didn’t know that (teams batting first have better record here). Happy with the way we bowled and fielded. Tripathi makes his debut. Arshdeep comes back.
Shanaka: Stats suggest batting first is better. Would’ve batted. Important for top order to click in. I think players will do well in this game.
Hardik Pandya and Dasun Shanaka walk out for the toss.
- Matches played: 27
- India won: 17
- Sri Lanka won: 8
- No result: 1
- Last result: India won by two runs
- Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1
Deepak Hooda’s innings at No. 6 proved game-changing in India’s first T20I win against Sri Lanka. The batter has now played at six different positions in 13 innings.
Hardik Pandya and Co. have reached the MCA Stadium. Can India seal the series tonight in Pune?
An hour to go for the toss in Pune. While we wait, here’s WV Raman looking at the latest from the world of cricket this week - from India’s squad for the women’s World Cup and BCCI’s big performance review of the men’s team to new developments in the Warner vs Cricket Australia saga.
Sanju Samson’s knee injury has handed Vidarbha’s explosive keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma his maiden T20I call-up. Jitesh had a brilliant season with the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. He also has the third-highest batting-strike among all Indian batters in T20s behind Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav.
Amol Karhadkar highlights Jitesh’s interesting journey:
After escaping a late charge by the Sri Lankan allrounders at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, Hardik Pandya and Co. - along with their islander counterparts - took a bus ride on Wednesday afternoon to the home of Maharashtra cricket for the 2nd T20I.
The Indian team management has been fretting over fitness of two of its key members in its bid to seal the series.
Sanju Samson was ruled out of the series, after hurting his knee in the series-opener. In the 13th over of Sri Lanka’s chase, Samson jammed his knee while fielding at third-man, thanks to a rugged Wankhede outfield. Jitesh Sharma, the Vidarbha batter-keeper, has been drafted in his place as cover for Ishan Kishan.
While the team travelled to Pune, Samson stayed back in Mumbai, awaiting reports of his scan. Samson’s injury adds to India’s injury woes. The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh who was supposed to lead the inexperienced pace attack was missing in action on Tuesday.
Despite being involved in high-catches drill during the squad’s warm-up, Arshdeep was said to be unavailable for selection due to an ailment. Having travelled to the city where he first impressed head coach Rahul Dravid during the Under-19 Challenger Trophy ahead of the 2018 U-19 World Cup, Arshdeep will be keen to pitch his trademark yorkers.
If Arshdeep is available, India will be in a quandary over whether to bench Harshal Patel or Shivam Mavi. While Harshal had a decent outing, Mavi made the most of his maiden appearance by emerging as only the third Indian bowler to pick four wickets on T20I debut. Umran Malik, having bowled a ferocious delivery that clocked 155 kph on the speed gun to dismiss Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, is indispensable.
With Samson unavailable, the local crowd will be hoping for Rahul Tripathi’s long wait for his debut cap to end at his home ground. Ever since his maiden call-up to India’s squad last year, Tripathi has been a part of the squad for four T20Is and nine ODIs so far without getting a look-in.
With Ruturaj Gaikwad also in the reserves, it will be the first time an international will be played at Gahunje with two hometown heroes in the squad. While the locals will be hoping for both of them to feature in the game, Samson’s injury has opened the doors for Tripathi to be given a go.
Be it Samson or Tripathi, the onus will be on them to ensure India doesn’t stutter in the middle overs, like it did on Tuesday. If it can dominate the Lankan spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, the series can definitely be sealed on Thursday night.
- Amol Karhadkar
IND vs SL 2nd T20I squads
India Squad: Hardik Pandya (Capt.), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-capt.), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.
Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice-capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.