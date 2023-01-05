Cricket

IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd T20: India to bowl vs Sri Lanka; Tripathi, Arshdeep in Playing XI; where to watch match

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score 2nd T20I: Follow the live score updates, match commentary and highlights from the IND vs SL 2nd T20I at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   05 January, 2023 18:56 IST
Debutant Rahul Tripathi receives his T20I cap from batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Debutant Rahul Tripathi receives his T20I cap from batting coach Vikram Rathour. | Photo Credit: BCCI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka from Pune.

SCORES×

Playing XI

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

January 05, 2023 18:46
Can Tripathi make his debut special at home?
January 05, 2023 18:28
TOSS

TOSS: India wins toss, opts to bowl

Hardik Pandya: Going to bowl first. Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn’t change. Oh I didn’t know that (teams batting first have better record here). Happy with the way we bowled and fielded. Tripathi makes his debut. Arshdeep comes back.

Shanaka: Stats suggest batting first is better. Would’ve batted. Important for top order to click in. I think players will do well in this game.

Hardik Pandya and Dasun Shanaka walk out for the toss.

January 05, 2023 18:21
Tripathi debuts!
January 05, 2023 18:15
Tripathi to debut?
January 05, 2023 17:51
IND vs SL head-to-head stats
  • Matches played: 27
  • India won: 17
  • Sri Lanka won: 8
  • No result: 1
  • Last result: India won by two runs
  • Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1
January 05, 2023 17:47
Shivam Mavi reflects on his dream debut

Mavi: I attack the stumps to take wickets in the Powerplay

January 05, 2023 17:38
Deepak Hooda continues to impress

Deepak Hooda’s innings at No. 6 proved game-changing in India’s first T20I win against Sri Lanka. The batter has now played at six different positions in 13 innings.

Deepak Hooda puts team first, ready to bat at any position for India

January 05, 2023 17:34
Team India reaches the stadium

Hardik Pandya and Co. have reached the MCA Stadium. Can India seal the series tonight in Pune?

January 05, 2023 17:30
Latest from the world of cricket

An hour to go for the toss in Pune. While we wait, here’s WV Raman looking at the latest from the world of cricket this week - from India’s squad for the women’s World Cup and BCCI’s big performance review of the men’s team to new developments in the Warner vs Cricket Australia saga.

​​

​​

January 05, 2023 17:26
Suryakumar continues his reign on top of ICC rankings

ICC T20 rankings: Suryakumar retains top spot, Kishan jumps 10 places to 23rd

January 05, 2023 17:18
Who is Jitesh Sharma? Sanju Samson’s replacement in T20 squad

Sanju Samson’s knee injury has handed Vidarbha’s explosive keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma his maiden T20I call-up. Jitesh had a brilliant season with the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. He also has the third-highest batting-strike among all Indian batters in T20s behind Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav.

Amol Karhadkar highlights Jitesh’s interesting journey:

​​

Who is Jitesh Sharma? Sanju Samson’s replacement in India vs Sri Lanka T20I series

​​

​​

​​

January 05, 2023 17:00
Where to watch IND vs SL 2nd T20?

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 2nd T20 live?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 2nd T20?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs SL 2nd T20 start?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

January 05, 2023 16:28
IND vs SL 2nd T20 preview

After escaping a late charge by the Sri Lankan allrounders at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, Hardik Pandya and Co. - along with their islander counterparts - took a bus ride on Wednesday afternoon to the home of Maharashtra cricket for the 2nd T20I.

The Indian team management has been fretting over fitness of two of its key members in its bid to seal the series.

Sanju Samson was ruled out of the series, after hurting his knee in the series-opener. In the 13th over of Sri Lanka’s chase, Samson jammed his knee while fielding at third-man, thanks to a rugged Wankhede outfield. Jitesh Sharma, the Vidarbha batter-keeper, has been drafted in his place as cover for Ishan Kishan.

While the team travelled to Pune, Samson stayed back in Mumbai, awaiting reports of his scan. Samson’s injury adds to India’s injury woes. The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh who was supposed to lead the inexperienced pace attack was missing in action on Tuesday.

Despite being involved in high-catches drill during the squad’s warm-up, Arshdeep was said to be unavailable for selection due to an ailment. Having travelled to the city where he first impressed head coach Rahul Dravid during the Under-19 Challenger Trophy ahead of the 2018 U-19 World Cup, Arshdeep will be keen to pitch his trademark yorkers.


If Arshdeep is available, India will be in a quandary over whether to bench Harshal Patel or Shivam Mavi. While Harshal had a decent outing, Mavi made the most of his maiden appearance by emerging as only the third Indian bowler to pick four wickets on T20I debut. Umran Malik, having bowled a ferocious delivery that clocked 155 kph on the speed gun to dismiss Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, is indispensable.

With Samson unavailable, the local crowd will be hoping for Rahul Tripathi’s long wait for his debut cap to end at his home ground. Ever since his maiden call-up to India’s squad last year, Tripathi has been a part of the squad for four T20Is and nine ODIs so far without getting a look-in.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad also in the reserves, it will be the first time an international will be played at Gahunje with two hometown heroes in the squad. While the locals will be hoping for both of them to feature in the game, Samson’s injury has opened the doors for Tripathi to be given a go.

Be it Samson or Tripathi, the onus will be on them to ensure India doesn’t stutter in the middle overs, like it did on Tuesday. If it can dominate the Lankan spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, the series can definitely be sealed on Thursday night.

- Amol Karhadkar

IND vs SL 2nd T20I squads

India Squad: Hardik Pandya (Capt.), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-capt.), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice-capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.

 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - "Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists"

WATCH: Akash Ambani - "Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians"

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

