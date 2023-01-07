IND vs SL Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match today?

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the third T20I of a three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 3rd T20I live?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs SL 3rd T20I start?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs SL 3rd T20I take place?

The coin toss for the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

When is IND vs SL 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka is on Saturday, January 7.

Where will IND vs SL 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held at theSaurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

THE SQUADS India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma* Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama.