Cricket

IND vs SL: Ahead of ODI series, repellents to keep snakes away from Guwahati stadium 

ACA has engaged pest controllers to spray the Barsapara stadium complex in Guwahati with snake repellents ahead of the first of three one-day international matches between India and Sri Lanka on January 10. 

Rahul Karmakar
07 January, 2023 18:32 IST
07 January, 2023 18:32 IST
Barsapara Cricket stadium. (File Photo)

Barsapara Cricket stadium. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

ACA has engaged pest controllers to spray the Barsapara stadium complex in Guwahati with snake repellents ahead of the first of three one-day international matches between India and Sri Lanka on January 10. 

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has engaged pest controllers to spray the Barsapara stadium complex in Guwahati with snake repellents ahead of the first of three one-day international matches between India and Sri Lanka on January 10.

Serpents have occasionally been an issue at the Barsapara complex. A snake crawling across the field interrupted play during the second T20 match between India and South Africa on October 2, 2022.

Also Read
IND vs SL LIVE Score, 3rd T20: India wins Toss, to bat; Playing XI updates; where to watch match today

“Apart from fogging to keep mosquitoes away, we are spraying the stadium, and the complex beyond with anti-snake chemicals,” ACA president Taranga Gogoi told journalists on Saturday.

He also gave an overview of the security arrangements and said some 23,000 tickets for the match have been sold online and offline so far.

Devajit Saikia, the joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said Assam would be hosting the first ODI after a gap of almost five years.

“It was in 2018 that we organised an ODI between India and West Indies. We hope to ensure a well-managed game between India and Sri Lanka for the only cricket stadium of international standard in the northeast to host more bilateral or World Cup matches,” he said.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us