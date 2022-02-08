Akeal: Hopefully world can see I am a genuine all-rounder

Ever since breaking into the West Indies cricket team last year, Akeal Hosein has been considered as a left-arm spinner. But he insists he is an all-rounder.

"I think I'm a 50-50 perfect proper batter, proper bowler. Having said that, over the last couple of years, I've played CPL, different formats and what not. Then you find yourself you might flex down the order if given an opportunity to bat (sic),” Hosein said on the eve of the second ODI against India.

“For me, it’s just about working up the ladder and hopefully the world can see I am a genuine all-rounder.”

He considers Sunil Narine his friend and mentor and it was his advice that has helped him immensely. He was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' net bowling squad last year.

"Having the opportunity to spend more time with him (Narine) in KKR setup helped me a lot because the World Cup was played in Dubai as well," Hosein added.

With the IPL mega auction scheduled over the weekend, a lot of West Indies players will be up for grabs. Hosein, however, is not thinking too much.

"The IPL is the best league around. But I'm not really focused on that. The task at hand right now is these two games. They are very important for me, because it will determine the series," the 28-year-old said.

The Windies want to "forget Sunday’s match” and put up a good show. "I think once I do the right things and perform well for my team, the doors will open," he said.