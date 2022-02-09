IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant opens batting for first time in international cricket

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored a 34-ball 18 as he opened the batting for the first time in his international career during the second One-Day International against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The left-hander struck three fours in his innings before miscuing a pull shot and handing it straight to Jason Holder at square leg off Odean Smith in the 11th over.

With KL Rahul replacing Ishan Kishan - who opened the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma in the first ODI - in the XI for the second, the vice captain was expected to start off the Indian innings. However, in an unexpected move, Pant was promoted to the top of the order from his usual No. 4 spot.

Pant had never batted higher than the No. 3 position in international cricket until Wednesday.