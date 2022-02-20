IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Playing XI prediction, head to head stats, Dream11 Fantasy team, live streaming info

India will look to complete a double clean sweep when it takes on West Indies in the third T20I on Sunday.

Having already won the ODI series 3-0, India also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I with a nervy eight-run win on Friday.

IND vs WI Head to Head

Span: 2009-2022

Matches: 19

Won: India -12, West Indies - 6, No result - 1

Highest score (IND) vs WI: 244/4 (Lauderhill, August 2016)

Lowest score (IND) vs WI: 153/7 (Lord's, June 2009)

Highest score (WI) vs IND: 245/6 (Lauderhill, August 2016)

Lowest score (WI) vs IND: 95/9 (Lauderhill, August 2019)

India vs West Indies PREDICTED XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Dominic Drakes

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar/Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav.



IND vs WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters – Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell (vc)

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers – Avesh, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi

Team Composition: WI 5:6 IND Credits left: 0.5

IND vs WI SQUADS

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

IND vs WI WIN PROBABILITY

India (68%)

WHERE TO WATCH IND vs WI, 3rd T20I LIVE?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.