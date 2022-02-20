Cricket Cricket IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Playing XI prediction, head to head stats, Dream11 Fantasy team, live streaming info IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 20 February, 2022 10:07 IST Will India experiment with its playing XI in the 3rd T20I against West Indies on Sunday? - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar KOLKATA 20 February, 2022 10:07 IST India will look to complete a double clean sweep when it takes on West Indies in the third T20I on Sunday. Having already won the ODI series 3-0, India also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I with a nervy eight-run win on Friday.READ: IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Windies in search of rare win against experimental-mode India IND vs WI Head to HeadSpan: 2009-2022Matches: 19Won: India -12, West Indies - 6, No result - 1Highest score (IND) vs WI: 244/4 (Lauderhill, August 2016)Lowest score (IND) vs WI: 153/7 (Lord's, June 2009)Highest score (WI) vs IND: 245/6 (Lauderhill, August 2016)Lowest score (WI) vs IND: 95/9 (Lauderhill, August 2019)India vs West Indies PREDICTED XIWest Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Dominic DrakesIndia: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar/Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav. Saha: In South Africa, I was told that I will not be considered going forward Chetan Sharma: You have to ask Hardik Pandya why he is not playing Ranji Trophy Rohit Sharma is the No.1 cricketer of our country: Chetan Sharma Chetan Sharma: Informed Pujara, Rahane, Saha and Ishant that they won't be selected for Sri Lanka Tests Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's new Test captain Kohli exits Indian team bubble, to miss third T20I against West Indies IND vs WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh PantBatters – Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell (vc)All-rounders – Jason Holder, Roston ChaseBowlers – Avesh, Harshal Patel, Ravi BishnoiTeam Composition: WI 5:6 IND Credits left: 0.5ALSO READ: India squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit named Test captain; Jadeja, Samson return to T20s; Pujara, Rahane dropped IND vs WI SQUADSWest Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Dominic Drakes, Hayden WalshALSO READ: India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj GaikwadIND vs WI WIN PROBABILITYIndia (68%)WHERE TO WATCH IND vs WI, 3rd T20I LIVE?The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :