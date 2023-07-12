IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

India will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-matchseries starting Wednesday at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the first Test.

PREDICTED XI India Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph & Kemar Roach

Dream11 Predicted XI Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shubman Gill All-rounder: Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 8

SQUADS India Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar West indies Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live in India?

The first Test between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:30 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.