IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

India will take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series starting Thursday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the Test.

PREDICTED XI India Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini/Mukesh Kumar West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Dream11 Predicted XI Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kraigg Brathwaite, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Alick Athanaze All-rounder: Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rakheem Cornwall Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Mohammed Siraj Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 11

SQUADS India Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar West indies Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test live in India?

The second Test between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:30 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.