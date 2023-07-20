India will take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series starting Thursday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad
Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the Test.
PREDICTED XI
India
West Indies
Dream11 Predicted XI
Wicketkeepers:
Batters:
All-rounder:
Bowlers:
SQUADS
India
West indies
When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test live in India?
The second Test between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:30 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.
Latest on Sportstar
- FIFA rankings: India placed 99th in latest update
- IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info
- Hannah Wilkinson scores first goal of FIFA Women’s World Cup
- Korea Open 2023: Prannoy, Priyanshu bow out
- Asian Games 2022: Anshu Malik supports junior wrestlers, against selection trial exemption
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE