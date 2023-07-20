MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the second Test between India and West Indies on Thursday.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 14:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on West Indies in the second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval.
India will take on West Indies in the second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval. | Photo Credit: AFP
India will take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series starting Thursday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad 

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the Test.

PREDICTED XI
India
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini/Mukesh Kumar
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
Dream11 Predicted XI
Wicketkeepers:
Ishan Kishan
Batters:
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kraigg Brathwaite, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Alick Athanaze
All-rounder:
Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rakheem Cornwall
Bowlers:
Kemar Roach, Mohammed Siraj
Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 11
SQUADS
India
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar
West indies
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test live in India?

The second Test between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:30 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

