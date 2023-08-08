IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

India will take on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

WI VS IND 3RD T20I PREDICTED XI INDIA Ishan Kishan (wk)/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan. WEST INDIES Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Read: Changes India might make for 3rd T20I against West Indies

WI VS IND 3rd T20I DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson/Ishan Kishan BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shimron Hetmyer ALL-ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder BOWLERS Yuzvendra Chahal, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh Team compostion: IND 6: 5 WI Credits left: 10.5

THE SQUADS INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma. WEST INDIES Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live in India?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.