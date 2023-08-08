MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the third T20I between India and West Indies on Tuesday. 

Published : Aug 08, 2023 15:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. 
India will take on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.  | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter
infoIcon

India will take on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.  | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

India will take on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. 

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

WI VS IND 3RD T20I PREDICTED XI
INDIA
Ishan Kishan (wk)/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan.
WEST INDIES
Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Read: Changes India might make for 3rd T20I against West Indies

WI VS IND 3rd T20I DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson/Ishan Kishan
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shimron Hetmyer
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder
BOWLERS
Yuzvendra Chahal, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh
Team compostion: IND 6: 5 WI Credits left: 10.5
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma.
WEST INDIES
Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live in India?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.

