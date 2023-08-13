IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

India will take on West Indies in the fifth and last T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

WI VS IND 5TH T20I PREDICTED XI INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar WEST INDIES Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy.

WI vs IND 4TH T20I DREAM11 Team WICKETKEEPERS Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer ALL ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder BOWLERS Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Team composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits left: 9

SQUADS INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma. WEST INDIES Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I live in India?

The fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.