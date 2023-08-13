India will take on West Indies in the fifth and last T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.
WI VS IND 5TH T20I PREDICTED XI
INDIA
WEST INDIES
ALSO READ | Followed old template to return to form, says Gill after fifty in IND vs WI 4th T20I
WI vs IND 4TH T20I DREAM11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
INDIA
WEST INDIES
When and where to watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I live in India?
The fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info
- Indian sports news wrap, August 13
- Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score: KBFC 1-4 GKFC, Abhijith scores, Kerala Derby, Durand Cup updates
- India men’s hockey team jumps to third spot in FIH rankings
- Lakshya counting on recent form to win medal at World Championships
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE