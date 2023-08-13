MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the fifth and last T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 15:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) and Gill Shubman (C) during the fourth T20I match between India and West Indies.
infoIcon

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) and Gill Shubman (C) during the fourth T20I match between India and West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will take on West Indies in the fifth and last T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

WI VS IND 5TH T20I PREDICTED XI
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
WEST INDIES
Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy.

ALSO READ | Followed old template to return to form, says Gill after fifty in IND vs WI 4th T20I

WI vs IND 4TH T20I DREAM11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer
ALL ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder
BOWLERS
Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
Team composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits left: 9
SQUADS
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma.
WEST INDIES
Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I live in India?

The fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 13
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score: KBFC 1-4 GKFC, Abhijith scores, Kerala Derby, Durand Cup updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. India men’s hockey team jumps to third spot in FIH rankings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lakshya counting on recent form to win medal at World Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
