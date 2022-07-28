Cricket

IND vs WI: India beats West Indies to complete 3-0 ODI whitewash

India beat West Indies by 119 runs (DLS) in a rain-truncated third ODI at Port of Spain on Wednesday to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Team Sportstar
28 July, 2022 03:07 IST
Shubman Gill was stranded on 98 after rain forced an early end to India’s innings.

Shubman Gill was stranded on 98 after rain forced an early end to India’s innings. | Photo Credit: AP

Shubman Gill missed out on a well-deserved century when intermittent showers cut short the Indian innings after the 36th over. His 98 not out helped the visiting side reach 225/3. Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan also contributed with a patient 58.

West Indies was set a revised target of 257 in 35 overs. Mohammed Siraj snapped up two wickets in his first over to push West Indies on the back foot.

The Indian bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and chipped away. Prasidh Krishna’s dismissal of rival skipper Nicholas Pooran (42) nipped West Indies’ victory hopes in the bud.

Yuzvendra Chahal finished with figures of 4 for 17 as West Indies folded for 137 in 26 overs.

