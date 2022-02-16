Cricket India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy Picks; Toss at 6:30 PM IST India vs West Indies: Get the live cricket score updates, ball by ball commentary updates between WI vs IND from Eden Gardens. Team Sportstar KOLKATA Last Updated: 16 February, 2022 17:42 IST Indian cricketers during a training session ahead of the first T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. - PTI Team Sportstar KOLKATA Last Updated: 16 February, 2022 17:42 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India and West Indies from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.The countdown to the first T20I in the City of Joy has begun All set for the T20Is LIVE action starts in a few hours! #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/w9zFRbGS8I— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2022 MATCH PREVIEWIt’s an extended winter in Kolkata. Chilly winds have accompanied the onset of spring. At the Eden Gardens, which lies close to the river, trust the bowlers to have an edge as India meets Windies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday.ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma requests the media to stop hunting for Virat KohliALSO READ | Rohit Sharma: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal continue to be assets for IndiaThere will be swing on offer, and looking at the amount of day-night cricket played in India, the players are used to the dew.India captain Rohit Sharma wants to hand opportunities to the T20 World Cup probable players. And this series is the best platform to start the proceedings against a formidable opponent. West Indies is the breeding ground of big-hitters and all-rounders. FULL PREVIEW-Wriddhaayan BhattacharyyaIND VS WI PREDICTED XIIndia: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hossain, Sheldon Cottrell.IND VS WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh PantBatters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar YadavAll-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (vc)Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Odean SmithTeam Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 0.0 In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Vijay Lokapally, Amol Karhadkar and Shayan Acharya join Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and recap the highs and lows of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. What do you make of the squads after the auction? Tweet to us at @Sportstarweb and share your thoughts. IND VS WI - HEAD TO HEAD IN T20IsLast five matchesIndia won by 67 runs (Mumbai, December 11 2019)West Indies won by eight wickets (Thiruvananthapuram, December 8 2019)India won by six wickets (Hyderabad, December 6 2019)India won by seven wickets (Providence, August 6, 2019)India won by 22 runs (Lauderhill, August 4, 2019)OverallPlayed: 17; India won: 10; West Indies won: 6; NR: 1THE SQUADSIndia: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant (vc) (wk), Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav.West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS WEST INDIES, FIRST T20I LIVE?India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:00 PM IST. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.