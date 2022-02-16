India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy Picks; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India and West Indies from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

MATCH PREVIEW

It’s an extended winter in Kolkata. Chilly winds have accompanied the onset of spring. At the Eden Gardens, which lies close to the river, trust the bowlers to have an edge as India meets Windies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday.

There will be swing on offer, and looking at the amount of day-night cricket played in India, the players are used to the dew.

India captain Rohit Sharma wants to hand opportunities to the T20 World Cup probable players. And this series is the best platform to start the proceedings against a formidable opponent. West Indies is the breeding ground of big-hitters and all-rounders. FULL PREVIEW

-Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya

IND VS WI PREDICTED XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hossain, Sheldon Cottrell.

IND VS WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (vc)

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Odean Smith

Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 0.0

IND VS WI - HEAD TO HEAD IN T20Is

Last five matches

India won by 67 runs (Mumbai, December 11 2019)

West Indies won by eight wickets (Thiruvananthapuram, December 8 2019)

India won by six wickets (Hyderabad, December 6 2019)

India won by seven wickets (Providence, August 6, 2019)

India won by 22 runs (Lauderhill, August 4, 2019)

Overall

Played: 17; India won: 10; West Indies won: 6; NR: 1

THE SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant (vc) (wk), Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav. West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.

