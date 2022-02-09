Cricket

India vs West Indies live score, 2nd ODI: Spotlight on KL Rahul as India eyes series win

IND vs WI live: Follow India vs West Indies second ODI live score, ball by ball commentary, updates and highlights from Sportstar.

AHMEDABAD Last Updated: 09 February, 2022 12:00 IST

India vice-captain KL Rahul during the training session ahead of the second ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.   -  PTI

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the second ODI between India and West Indies from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

MATCH PREVIEW

KL Rahul is available for selection in the second ODI against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

India had to opt for Ishan Kishan as the opening partner of captain Rohit Sharma in the first game. The youngster had a decent outing with a knock of 28.

As Rahul is back in the scheme of things, it remains to be seen if he replaces Ishan as the opener or prefers to bat in the middle order on a slower track.

The axe might fall on Ishan if Rahul opens, whereas debutant Deepak Hooda, who guided the team home with an unbeaten 26 in the first game, might have to sit out if Rahul chooses to bat in the middle-order. FULL PREVIEW

-Shayan Acharya

IND VS WI PREDICTED 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Sharmah Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS WEST INDIES, SECOND ODI LIVE?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 1:30 PM IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.
