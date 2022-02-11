India vs West Indies live score, 3rd ODI: Pant, Iyer fifty stand revives India

Welcome to Sportstar's Highlights of the third ODI between India and West Indies from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Allen to bowl. Short on middle and Iyer pulls it to deep mid wicket for a single. An easy two there though. Pant on 49.

IND 142/3 in 28 overs: Joseph digs it on a length on off and Iyer defends it back. Big bouncer and too big - wide ball. A wild slog against the run of play and it just goes over the man at mid on and they collect a couple. Beaten! Iyer misses trying to cut a length ball outside off. FOUR! Short stuff from Joseph and Iyer gets a boundary at fine leg with an awkward pull. Definitely not in control of the shot as it went off the top edge. Back of length and punched off the backfoot for a single behind point.

IND 134/3 in 27 overs: Walsh continues. Three singles to start with as the leg spinner floats it up on the stumps. Iyer pushes another full delivery to long off and fifty for him off 74 balls. Wide down leg to Pant. FOUR! Pant cover drives through the inner circle to fetch a boundary.

IND 125/3 in 26 overs: Joseph back into the attack. A couple of dots to start with. FOUR! Iyer flicks full one on middle to the mid wicket boundary and a fumble by King in the deep hands a boundary. A couple more for him with a pull to fine leg. Six runs from the over.

IND 119/3 in 25 overs: Walsh to Pant, dot ball. Walsh to Pant, single off the second ball. Walsh to Iyer, single off the third. Single to Pant off the fourth ball. Iyer takes a single off the penultimate ball. FOUR! Pushed through by Walsh and Pant cut its to the left of the man in the circle for four.

IND 104/3 in 24 overs: Roach to Iyer, FOUR! Lofted over mid-off for four. The 100 comes up for India. Roach to Iyer, no run. Roach to Iyer, single. Roach to Pant, a brace. FOUR! Skips down the track and hits it past mid-off for four. Single to end the over.

IND 99/3 in 23 overs: Walsh to Pant, two dot balls followed by a single. Walsh to Iyer, two dots and a single to finish. Tidy over, two from it.

IND 97/3 in 22 overs: Roach back into the attack. Roach to Pant, one run. Roach to Iyer, dot ball. Roach to Iyer, single. Roach to Pant, single. Two dots to finish.

IND 94/3 in 21 overs: Leg spinner Hayden Walsh jnr into the attack. Walsh to Iyer, dot ball. Walsh to Iyer, 2 runs. Walsh to Iyer, 2 runs and with it the 50 partnership. Single off the fourth ball. A single to Pant off the penultimate ball. Dot to finish.

IND 88/3 in 20 overs: Holder to Pant, single off the first ball. Holder to Iyer, dot ball. Holder to Iyer, single. FOUR! Holder strays in line and Pant glances it fine for four. Couple of dots to finish.

IND 82/3 in 19 overs: SIX! Was just a matter of time before Pant took on the left-arm spinner. Massive six over wide long-on. Allen to Pant, one run. Allen to Iyer, 1 run. Two dot balls and a single to end the over. Pant retains strike.

IND 73/3 in 18 overs: Change of ends for Holder. Holder to Pant, two dot balls followed by a single off the third. Holder to Iyer, no run. Single off the penultimate ball. Pant retains strike with a single off the last ball.

IND 70/3 in 17 overs: Fabian Allen replaces Holder. First sight of spin today. Allen to Pant, dot ball. Allen to Pant, single. Allen to Iyer, four dots to finish.

IND 69/3 in 16 overs: Smith to Iyer, two dots followed by a boundary to third-man. An attempted ramp shot from Iyer goes fine of the man near the ropes... didn't look in control. Smith to Iyer, dot ball. FOUR! Beautiful on-drive down the ground for four. Dot to finish.

IND 61/3 in 15 overs: Holder to Pant, dot ball. Holder to Pant, a couple of dot balls followed by a controlled pull for a single. Holder to Iyer, two dots and a single.

IND 59/3 in 14 overs: FOUR! Smith to Pant, cut away over infield for four. DRINKS taken mid-over. Smith to Pant, wide ball. Smith to Pant, no ball. FREE HIT! Too many extras. Pant collects a couple off the free hit ball. Smith to Pant, two dot balls followed by a single off the penultimate ball. Dot to end.

IND 50/3 in 13 overs: Holder to Iyer, 1 run off the first ball. Holder to Pant, single. Holder to Iyer, two dot balls followed by a boundary. Half-volley on the pads and clipped through mid-wicket for four. That also brings up India's 50. Dot to end.

IND 44/3 in 12 overs: Smith to Pant, no run. Smith to Pant, single. Smith to Iyer, three dots before Iyer picks a single off the last ball and retains strike.

IND 42/3 in 11 overs: Jason Holder replaces Roach. Holder to Iyer, no run. Three dot balls. And nearly a run out at the striker's end! Direct hit and Iyer was a goner. India can ill afford a run out at this stage. Maiden over to start from Holder. Smith and Holder putting up a show a day before the IPL 2022 mega auction.

IND 42/3 in 10 overs: Odean Smith comes into the attack, replaces Joseph. Smith to Dhawan, wide ball. Smith to Dhawan, dot ball. Smith to Dhawan, dot ball. Smith to Dhawan, wide ball. West Indies bowlers leaking extras. OUT! Dhawan caught at slip! Rishabh Pant walks out to the middle inside the first 10 overs. Smith to Pant, no run. Smith to Pant, no run. Smith to Pant, no run.

IND 40/2 in 9 overs: Roach to Dhawan, dot ball. Roach to Dhawan, dot ball. Roach to Dhawan, one run. Roach to Iyer, a brace. FOUR! Iyer flicks one over the square leg for four. Dot to finish. 7 off the over.

IND 33/2 in 8 overs: Joseph to Dhawan, 1 run. Joseph to Iyer, 1 run. Joseph to Dhawan, 1 run. Joseph to Iyer, no run. Joseph to Iyer, wide ball. Joseph to Iyer, wide ball. Joseph to Iyer, no run. Another dot to finish.

IND 28/2 in 7 overs: Roach to Iyer, single off the first ball. SIX! Dhawan's off the mark with a maximum... steps down the pitch and thumps it over deep extra cover for six. Wide and a single to end the over.

IND 19/2 in 6 overs:Joseph to Iyer. Dot ball and a single off the second ball. Joseph to Dhawan. Four dots. Just one off the over.

IND 18/2 in 5 overs: Roach to S Dhawan, 1 leg bye. Roach to Iyer, two consecutive dot balls. A single to Iyer off the fourth ball. Couple of dots to finish.

IND 16/2 in 4 overs: Joseph to Rohit, no run off the first ball. GONE! Rohit has played on off the third ball. Here's Kohli. GONE! Kohli strangled down leg side. Joseph to Shreyas Iyer, no run. Double-wicket maiden.

IND 16/0 in 3 overs: Roach goes around the wicket to Dhawan, no run. Three dot balls first up, wide ball. Make that two wides in two balls. Four dots to end the over.

IND 14/0 in 2 overs: FOUR! Alzzari Joseph into the attack. Short ball and Rohit pulls it away for four more, a mere push more than anything else. FOUR! Flicked away, too full and straight and put away for four by Rohit. Three dots to finish. The over also included a wide.

IND 5/0 in 1 over: Rohit and Dhawan to open the batting. Roach has the new ball. Rohit to take strike. FOUR! Starts with a boundary. Flayed in front of point for four. Short and wide, duly punished. Roach to Rohit, no run. Lbw appeal against Rohit. Not given, West Indies review. Wickets missing! WI lose a review. Rohit retains strike with a single off the last ball.

TOSS UPDATE: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bat first. KL misses out, got some niggle. Deepak Hooda also misses out, and Chahal. Kuldeep, Shreyas, Shikhar are in. Looks like Deepak Chahar is also in for Shardul Thakur.

Forced change for West Indies: Akeal Hosein OUT, Hayden Walsh in.

West Indies (Playing 11): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach

India (Playing 11): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Minutes after winning the second ODI against the West Indies, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted that there will again be a change in the opening slot. “Shikhar should be back…” he said, indicating that Shikhar Dhawan will be back in action for the final game on Friday after missing out on the first two fixtures due to COVID-19.

Having already clinched the three-match series 2-0, it is a dead rubber for the Indian team, but then, keeping in mind the fact that the next few months are going to be extremely busy and challenging, the team management may want to check its bench strength. FULL PREVIEW

-Shayan Acharya

IND VS WI PREDICTED 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS WEST INDIES THIRD ODI LIVE?