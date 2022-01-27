IND vs WI: Roach, Bonner, King recalled for India ODIs

Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner and Brandon King have been recalled to West Indies' ODI squad for the forthcoming three-match series against India, starting on February 6.

The 33-year-old from Barbados has been a regular in West Indies test squads but played the last of his 92 one-dayers against India at Port of Spain in August 2019.

"Kemar Roach is one of our leading fast bowlers and we believe we need bowlers upfront to get early wicket, and Kemar, with an economy rate of five, is certainly good enough to play. Over the last few years, Nkrumah Bonner's cricket has come on leaps and bounds and we believe he should be given an opportunity to play in the 50-over format," Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes, said.

"We want to have competition for places. We want to reach a stage where we have a lot of players fighting for positions. We want to broaden the pool of players we have to choose from. The team we have selected is a very good side and we are looking at this tour as part of the preparations for the World Cup in India in 2023," he added.

The ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11 followed by the three T20Is at Eden Gardens. The West Indies T20 squad will be announced on Friday.